Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Saudi Pro League
Comments

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun in Matchday 4 of 2026-27 Saudi Pro League season?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Al Nassr host Al Taawoun on Friday, August 28, for Matchday 4 of the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League season at Al-Awwal Park. With the home side sitting alone atop the table, Cristiano Ronaldo will try to lead his team to a fourth win in a row.

Head coach Ange Postecoglou confirmed during his pre-match press conference that the Portuguese star is fully fit, clearing him to make his third appearance of the 2026-27 campaign.

The 41-year-old forward made his season debut against Al Riyadh with a 28-minute substitute appearance before making a surprising halftime exit last match against Al Ettifaq. However, Postecoglou emphasized that Ronaldo is primed for an increased workload: “I know he feels physically in good condition now, so he is ready for tomorrow’s game,” the New Zealand boss stated Thursday.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Al Nassr currently lead the league standings as the sole team to collect a maximum nine points through three matches. While rivals Al Hilal and Al Ahli each hold a game in hand, a plus-8 goal differential gives Ronaldo’s side early control at the top.

Tweet placeholder

Cristiano Ronaldo on the verge of club history

Across his tenure with Al Nassr, Ronaldo has faced Al Taawoun eight times in all competitions, recording five wins, one draw, and two defeats while tallying three goals and three assists. Facing an opponent still searching for its first win of the campaign, Ronaldo will aim to write another chapter in the record books.

Advertisement
Kylian Mbappe reaches 100 goal contributions in 105 Real Madrid games, but remains far from Cristiano Ronaldo’s record

see also

Kylian Mbappe reaches 100 goal contributions in 105 Real Madrid games, but remains far from Cristiano Ronaldo’s record

With his goal against Al Riyadh, Ronaldo tied Mohammed Al Sahlawi’s club record for the most Saudi Pro League goals in Al Nassr history with 103. A goal on Matchday 4 would move the Portuguese icon into sole possession of first place, adding another milestone to his career portfolio.

Projected lineups for Al Nassr and Al Taawoun

Al Nassr’s projected lineup (4-4-1-1): Nawaf Al-Aqidi; Nawaf Boushal, Inigo Martinez, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Salem Alnajdi; Kingsley Coman, Samu Costa, Angelo, Sadio Mane; Joao Felix; Cristiano Ronaldo.
Head coach: Ange Postecoglou.

Al Taawoun’s projected lineup (4-3-3): Mailson; Bassam Al-Hurayji, Awn Al-Saluli, Muteb Al-Mufarrij, Marin Petkov; Oscar Dorley, Ashraf El Mahdioui, Nedim Bajrami; Mohammed Al-Kuwaykibi, Abderazak Hamdallah, Bassem Al-Arini.
Head coach: Zarko Lazetic.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Al Nassr’s Saudi Pro League win vs Al Taawoun with five-word message

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Al Nassr’s Saudi Pro League win vs Al Taawoun with five-word message

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated Al Nassr's win over Al Taawoun with a brief message on social media, as the club kept its perfect start to the Saudi Pro League season alive.

Cristiano Ronaldo sets new Al Nassr record with 104th Saudi Pro League goal

Cristiano Ronaldo sets new Al Nassr record with 104th Saudi Pro League goal

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal against Al Taawoun made him Al Nassr's and the Saudi Pro League's all-time top scorer, reaching 104 goals in the competition.

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 978th career goal to give Al Nassr the lead vs Al Taawoun

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 978th career goal to give Al Nassr the lead vs Al Taawoun

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 978th goal of his career to put Al Nassr back in front against Al Taawoun, moving him just 22 goals away from the 1,000 milestone.

Cristiano Ronaldo cleared to feature more minutes as Al Nassr coach Ange Postecoglou hails his fitness

Cristiano Ronaldo cleared to feature more minutes as Al Nassr coach Ange Postecoglou hails his fitness

Al Nassr head coach Ange Postecoglou confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to play more than 45 minutes after improving physically.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo