Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun in Matchday 4 of 2026-27 Saudi Pro League season?

Al Nassr host Al Taawoun on Friday, August 28, for Matchday 4 of the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League season at Al-Awwal Park. With the home side sitting alone atop the table, Cristiano Ronaldo will try to lead his team to a fourth win in a row.

Head coach Ange Postecoglou confirmed during his pre-match press conference that the Portuguese star is fully fit, clearing him to make his third appearance of the 2026-27 campaign.

The 41-year-old forward made his season debut against Al Riyadh with a 28-minute substitute appearance before making a surprising halftime exit last match against Al Ettifaq. However, Postecoglou emphasized that Ronaldo is primed for an increased workload: “I know he feels physically in good condition now, so he is ready for tomorrow’s game,” the New Zealand boss stated Thursday.

Al Nassr currently lead the league standings as the sole team to collect a maximum nine points through three matches. While rivals Al Hilal and Al Ahli each hold a game in hand, a plus-8 goal differential gives Ronaldo’s side early control at the top.

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Cristiano Ronaldo on the verge of club history

Across his tenure with Al Nassr, Ronaldo has faced Al Taawoun eight times in all competitions, recording five wins, one draw, and two defeats while tallying three goals and three assists. Facing an opponent still searching for its first win of the campaign, Ronaldo will aim to write another chapter in the record books.

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With his goal against Al Riyadh, Ronaldo tied Mohammed Al Sahlawi’s club record for the most Saudi Pro League goals in Al Nassr history with 103. A goal on Matchday 4 would move the Portuguese icon into sole possession of first place, adding another milestone to his career portfolio.

Projected lineups for Al Nassr and Al Taawoun

Al Nassr’s projected lineup (4-4-1-1): Nawaf Al-Aqidi; Nawaf Boushal, Inigo Martinez, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Salem Alnajdi; Kingsley Coman, Samu Costa, Angelo, Sadio Mane; Joao Felix; Cristiano Ronaldo.

Head coach: Ange Postecoglou.

Al Taawoun’s projected lineup (4-3-3): Mailson; Bassam Al-Hurayji, Awn Al-Saluli, Muteb Al-Mufarrij, Marin Petkov; Oscar Dorley, Ashraf El Mahdioui, Nedim Bajrami; Mohammed Al-Kuwaykibi, Abderazak Hamdallah, Bassem Al-Arini.

Head coach: Zarko Lazetic.

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