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How to watch Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 26/27 Saudi Pro League Matchday 7

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr
WHAT Saudi Pro League
WHEN 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Saturday, September 12, 2026
WHERE Fubo
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Al Nassr enter the fixture following a key victory over Abha on Matchday 6. Having previously fallen to Al Ittihad, returning to winning ways was crucial to keeping their title aspirations on track.

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As for Al Khaleej, they have not started the season in the best form. Currently sitting on just four points, they will look to pull off a major upset against the league powerhouse on Matchday 7.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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EDITORS’ PICKS
Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today? Projected lineups for Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr in 2026-27 Saudi Pro League season

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today? Projected lineups for Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr in 2026-27 Saudi Pro League season

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Ivan Toney's brace in Al Ahli's win over Al Hazem stretched his Saudi Pro League scoring lead to 10 goals, leaving Cristiano Ronaldo and the rest of the chasing pack well behind early in the Golden Boot race.

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Cristiano Ronaldo asked Danilo Pereira blunt question as Al-Ittihad defender finally reveals what happened during heated Saudi Pro League clash

The brief incident quickly went viral, offering a lighter moment during a match that otherwise ended badly for Ronaldo and his team.

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