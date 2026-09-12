Why is Christian Pulisic not starting today for Milan vs Lazio in 2026-27 Serie A season?

Christian Pulisic’s frustrating start to the 2026-27 Serie A season is set to continue, with the Milan star starting today’s clash with Lazio from the bench. The USMNT winger has been waiting patiently for his first competitive minutes under Ruben Amorim, but there is still something standing between him and a return to the starting XI.

For Pulisic, the situation is becoming increasingly unusual. He has been named in Milan’s squad for all three league matches so far but has not played a single minute, and Saturday’s trip to the Stadio Olimpico is expected to extend that wait into a fourth consecutive game.

Pulisic returned to group training after a difficult summer, but his comeback has been carefully managed. The 27-year-old endured multiple physical problems during the 2026 World Cup, including a bone bruise and microfracture around his right tibia and fibula, which limited him to 224 minutes across four appearances for the United States.

His return to Milan training was also interrupted by another knock, meaning he has not had the kind of uninterrupted preseason preparation Amorim would have wanted. That has made his absence from the starting lineup easier to understand, although it has still been frustrating for a player who previously established himself as one of the Rossoneri’s most important attacking figures.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on

The numbers from last season underline how much his consistency had already been affected. Opta recorded 30 Serie A appearances and 1,611 minutes for Pulisic in 2025-26, compared with 34 appearances and 2,489 minutes the previous season.

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The real reason Pulisic is starting on the bench

The mystery surrounding Pulisic’s absence becomes clearer when Amorim’s comments are taken into account. The Milan coach has repeatedly stressed that the American is being managed carefully following his injury problems, rather than being pushed aside because of a lack of confidence in his ability.

“Pulisic is back from injury. I’m managing him. For now, Alpha is taking his place,” Amorim explained, referring to 19-year-old Alphadjo Cisse, who has taken advantage of Pulisic’s absence.

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Amorim has also made it clear that Pulisic’s reputation will not automatically put him ahead of a teammate who is performing well. “I won’t remove anyone who’s doing well just to name a player. This is my way of managing the group, and I’ll die with these principles,” the Portuguese coach said.

That is the central reason Pulisic is starting on the bench against Lazio: his recovery is being managed while Cisse has earned the opportunity to keep his place. Cisse has scored twice in Milan’s opening three league matches, giving Amorim little reason to disrupt a player who has responded so well to his chance.

Amorim actually likes Pulisic’s frustration

There is, however, an important positive for Pulisic. Amorim has admitted that the American is unhappy about his lack of playing time, but rather than viewing that frustration negatively, the coach sees it as evidence of the competitive mentality he wants from his players. “Pulisic is upset at the moment because he has zero minutes, and I love that,” Amorim said. “I love that in my players. But he’s ready to play.”

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Christian Pulisic of AC Milan shoots whilst under pressure against Lazio

The coach also confirmed that the winger should finally see action against Lazio, even if he is not given a starting role. “I think you guys are going to see Pulisic; I don’t know if he is going to start or he’s going to get on the pitch from the bench. I think he’s going to play at least a few minutes now and I like Pulisic,” Amorim told reporters.

That promise gives the American star something tangible to look forward to. After three consecutive unused-substitute appearances, his Serie A debut of the season is expected to come against Lazio, with a second-half appearance likely if his physical condition allows it.

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