Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today? Projected lineups for Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr in 2026-27 Saudi Pro League season

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr head into today’s meeting with Al-Khaleej carrying very different levels of momentum. The reigning champions are looking to stay near the top of the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League, while Al-Khaleej is still searching for its first victory of the campaign and faces a difficult test at home.

Al-Khaleej has collected only four points from six matches, drawing four and losing two to sit 13th in the table. The biggest concern has been its attack, with the club scoring just twice while conceding nine goals. The recent results underline that problem.

The Pearls have drawn with Al-Taawoun, Al-Shabab, Abha and Al-Riyadh, while heavy defeats against Al-Hilal and Neom have exposed its vulnerability against stronger opposition. The home record offers little encouragement either. Al-Khaleej is winless in its last 11 matches in all competitions, while it has failed to score in six of those games and has gone more than 242 minutes without finding the net.

On the other hand, Al-Nassr has enjoyed a completely different start, sitting near the top of the table after winning five of its first six league matches. The club bounced back from its 2-1 defeat to Al-Ittihad by beating Abha 2-1, with Ronaldo scoring the opening goal with a header.

Date Al-Khaleej’s Opponent Result Score Sep 7, 2026 Al-Riyadh Draw 0–0 Sep 3, 2026 NEOM Lost 0–3 Aug 28, 2026 Al-Hilal Lost 1–5 Aug 25, 2026 Abha Draw 1–1 Aug 22, 2026 Al-Shabab Draw 0–0

That goal took Ronaldo’s league tally to three for the season and reinforced his importance to Ange Postecoglou’s attack. The Knight of Najd has also scored 13 goals in its first six league matches, compared with Al-Khaleej’s two.

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Date Al-Nassr’s Opponent Result Score Sep 9, 2026 Abha Won 2–1 Sep 5, 2026 Al-Ittihad Lost 1–2 Aug 28, 2026 Al-Taawoun Won 2–1 Aug 25, 2026 Al-Ettifaq Won 3–2 Aug 21, 2026 Al-Riyadh Won 4–0

Will Ronaldo play against Al-Khaleej?

The answer is yes; Ronaldo is expected to start for Al-Nassr. The Portugal captain is projected to lead the attack once again after scoring against Abha, with Joao Felix expected to return alongside him following his suspension.

That means Ronaldo is likely to start in a 4-4-2 or similar attacking structure, with Joao Felix or Abdullah Al-Hamdan listed among the options in one projected lineup. His presence gives Al-Nassr a major advantage against an Al-Khaleej defence that has struggled to keep opponents away from goal.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr FC celebrates scoring

The 41-year-old veteran also has an impressive record in this particular fixture. He is the top scorer in Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr history with seven goals, four more than Joao Felix, adding another intriguing layer to his expected appearance.

Al-Nassr has several absences

While Ronaldo is expected to lead the line, Al-Nassr will have to cope with several unavailable players. Sultan Al-Ghannam remains sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury, while Kingsley Coman is also expected to miss the match because of a hamstring problem.

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Joao Felix, meanwhile, is available again after serving his suspension and should return to the starting lineup. Depending on the final tactical setup, Al-Nassr could therefore use Felix and Ronaldo as the main attacking pairing.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr celebrates with teammates Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman after scoring.

Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr: Projected lineups

Al-Khaleej projected XI (4-4-2): Moris; Al-Hamsal, Al-Khabrani, Kouyate, Rebocho; Al-Sadi, Mascarell, Crespo, Kanabah; Fulgini, Al-Khaibri.

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Al-Nassr projected XI (4-4-2): Bento; Al-Nasser, Martinez, Simakan, Boushal; Mane, Costa, Al-Khaibri, Angelo; Felix, Ronaldo.