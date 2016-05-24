In the Ukraine Euro 2016 preview, we look at the team’s schedule and roster, as well as TV schedule and a prediction of how far the team will advance in the competition.

Ukraine Euro 2016 preview

Manager: Mykhaylo Fomenko

Captain: Anatoliy Tymoshchuk

Ukraine Euro 2016 preview: Fixtures:

Sunday, June 12

Germany vs. Ukraine, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Thursday, June 16

Ukraine vs. Northern Ireland, Noon, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Tuesday, June 21

Ukraine vs. Poland, Noon, ESPN2, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

SEE MORE: Schedule of Euro 2016 games on US TV and streaming

Ukraine Euro 2016 preview: Squad:

Goalkeepers: Andriy Pyatov (Shakhtar Donetsk), Denys Boyko (Besiktas), Mykyta Shevchenko (Zorya)

Defenders: Artem Fedetskiy (Dnipro), Mykyta Kamenyuka (Zorya), Vyacheslav Shevchuk (Shakhtar Donetsk), Oleksandr Kucher (Shakhtar Donetsk), Yaroslav Rakytskyi (Shakhtar Donetsk), Yevhen Khacheridi (Dynamo Kiev)

Midfielders: Anatoliy Tymoschuk (Kairat Almaty), Oleksandr Karavaev (Zorya), Ivan Petryak (Zorya), Oleg Gusev (Dynamo Kiev), Andriy Yarmolenko (Dynamo Kiev), Denys Garmash (Dynamo Kiev), Serhiy Sydorchuk (Dyamo Kiev), Serhiy Rybalka (Dynamo Kiev), Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk), Viktor Kovalenko (Shakhtar Donetsk), Maksym Malyshev (Shakhtar Donetsk), Yevhen Shakhov (Dnipro), Ruslan Rotan (Dnipro), Yevhen Konoplyanka (Sevilla).

Forwards: Artem Kravets (Stuttgart), Pylyp Budkovskyi (Zorya), Roman Zozulya (Dnipro).

Ukraine Euro 2016 preview: Overview:

Ukraine’s preparations for the European Championships have been far from streamlined, with political tensions making for a disruptive backdrop.

One of the nation’s biggest sides, Shakhtar Donetsk, have been playing their home matches 750 miles away from their usual stadium in Lviv, while angst with Russia mean Fomenko has not been able to call up any players from the Russian top flight. It means making plans has been difficult for the coach, something evident by their patchy qualifying performance.

Even the players in the squad haven’t been getting along. Star man Andriy Yarmolenko and Taras Stepanenko publicly shook hands ahead of the tournament after the former kicked the latter in a match between rivals Dynamo Kiev and Shakhtar, sparking a massive brawl. “This dispute should be considered settled,” said the manager.

If it is settled and these players are all on the same page, Ukraine have a very capable first XI. The obvious strengths come on the flanks, with Yarmolenko and Yevhen Konoplyanka offering a diverse attacking threat. There’s experience too, with Stepanenko, Oleg Gusev and skipper Tymoschuk likely to form the midfield.

However, there’s a lack of youthful impetus in the group, with the captain Tymoschuk now 38 years old. In defence they’ve lacked consistency too and although he’s been a regular figure between the sticks for both Shakhtar and the national side, goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov is particularly error-prone.

World champions Germany, rivals Poland and a determined Northern will each offer problems for the Ukraine defence, meaning they’ll be counting on their attacking stars to offset those deficiencies. But relying on wingers, as dangerous as they can each be on their day, is never the most reliable formula for success.

Ukraine Euro 2016 preview: Key Player:

Andriy Yarmolenko – After a bright start to life at Sevilla, Konoplyanka has fallen down the pecking order under manager Unai Emery, no longer a regular starter. It means Yarmolenko, linked with a move to the Premier League lately, has usurped him as this side’s main attacking threat.

The Kiev man may have lost his temper in that infamous incident involving Stepanenko, but typically he makes the headlines for his dazzling wing play. Stationed on the right flank, he darts inside dangerously on his left foot, fizzing shots at goal or linking up with attacking midfielders. His physique, aerial strength and turn or pace also make the winger a major threat in the final third.

With a summer move on the cards, this will be a chance for Yarmolenko to showcase his talents at the pinnacle of European football. If he brings his best to France then he has the potential to carry Ukraine a long way.

Ukraine Euro 2016 preview: Verdict:

Second Round – At the moment both Germany and Poland have much more balanced squads and a build-up to the tournament that’s been incident-free. Still Ukraine have enough to beat Northern Ireland and qualify as one of the third place teams. A lack of energy and cohesion, not to mention a potential meeting with an elite nation, will curtail their chances of going further.

Euro 2016 team previews

• Albania team preview

• Austria team preview

• Belgium team preview

• Croatia team preview

• Czech Republic team preview

• England team preview

• France team preview

• Germany team preview

• Hungary team preview

• Iceland team preview

• Italy team preview

• Northern Ireland team preview

• Poland team preview

• Portugal team preview

• Republic of Ireland team preview

• Romania team preview

• Russia team preview

• Slovakia team preview

• Spain team preview

• Sweden team preview

• Switzerland team preview

• Turkey team preview

• Ukraine team preview

• Wales team preview