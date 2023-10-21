Here are all of the details of where you can watch MLS Decision Day on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO MLS WHAT Major League Soccer Decision Day WHEN 6:00pm ET & 9:00pm ET • Saturday, October 21, 2023 WHERE MLS Season Pass STREAM WATCH NOW

MLS Season Pass is the new home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch all of MLS Decision Day. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.

New for 2023 as part of a 10-year rights deal with Apple, MLS Season Pass is a service direct from the league available through Apple TV that will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.

The 2023 regular season finale sees 28 of the 29 MLS clubs in action, with simultaneous kickoffs for the seven Eastern Conference matchups (6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT) and seven in the Western Conference (9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT). The final games of the season will determine MLS Cup Playoff seeding, as well as who is in – or out – of the final spots. D.C. United will be watching all the action, having already played their last match. However they have been eliminated from contention despite currently sitting in the 9th and final postseason place (regardless of what results happen, they will end up on the outside after the final match day). 6:OOpm ET Kickoffs: Charlotte vs Miami

NYCFC vs Chicago

Columbus vs Montréal

Cincinnati vs Atlanta

Toronto vs Orlando

New England vs Philadelphia

Nashville vs RBNY

The service also features MLS NEXT Pro (MLS 3rd division reserve league) and MLS NEXT games (youth development league), as well as exclusive team and league content available nowhere else.

MLS Season Pass is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.

Photo credit: Imago