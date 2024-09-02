Apple has cut the cost of its MLS Season Pass for the remainder of the 2024 season, bringing the fee down to its lowest price for the calendar year.

The streaming service, which gives viewers access to all remaining regular season games and the playoffs, was priced at $14.99/month but has now fallen to $9.99 for the rest of the season in the USA and Canada.

It is also available for free to all Apple TV+ subscribers.

Though the remainder of the current season is available at a reduced rate, the MLS Season Pass will renew at a standard full-season price until canceled.

What to expect from the rest of the MLS season

The regular season concludes on October 19, with Inter Miami CF currently leading the Eastern Conference and LA Galaxy sitting atop the West.

With the home advantage going to the team with the better record once the playoffs roll around, there is sure to be some feisty competition ahead of that deadline.

An exciting race for the Golden Boot is also shaping up, with former Premier League strikers Christian Benteke and Luis Suarez tied for first and third respectively.

Before then, the Campeones Cup will be shown on September 25, pitting reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew against Liga MX champions Club America.

Columbus is hoping to become the second team to win multiple Campeones Cup crowns after Tigres UANL achieved the feat last year.

Looking ahead to the rest of the season

The beginning of the post-season will be marked on October 23 when the eighth and ninth-placed teams from each conference compete in a wild card best-of-three series to claim the final spots in the quarterfinals of the MLS Cup playoffs.

The quarterfinals will also be decided by a best-of-three series but one-off games, with the option of extra time and penalties, will decide who progresses thereafter.

The final is set for December 7, 2024.

Will Lionel Messi, who returned to Inter Miami training in a limited capacity last week, be fit enough to lead Inter Miami’s title charge?

Could Olivier Giroud or Marco Reus wrap up their first Stateside season by bringing the cup home for LAFC or LA Galaxy respectively?

These are questions that can only be answered on the football field.

What is included in MLS Season Pass?

With an MLS Season Pass subscription, fans can watch every MLS game with no blackouts.

The multi-view feature allows fans to watch up to four matches at once on select devices.

They will also have access to analysis and commentary, as well as exclusive content, all of which can be streamed through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web.

Matches are available in English or Spanish, with the option to listen to the home club’s local radio announcers.

Fans can also access MLS 360, the matchday whip-around show featuring live look-ins and highlights from around the league as well as pre-match coverage, post-match analysis, highlights, player profiles, interviews, club content, match replays, and more.

The pass will be priced at MX$9 in Mexico and $0.99 in Argentina for the rest of the season.

Photo: IMAGO / Zoonar