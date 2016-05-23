In the Sweden: Euro 2016 team preview, we’ve compiled the team’s schedule and squad as well as a prediction of how far they’ll advance in the competition this summer, as well as players to watch for.

Sweden: Euro 2016 team preview

Manager: Erik Hamren

Captain: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Sweden: Euro 2016 team preview: Fixtures:

Monday, June 13

Ireland vs. Sweden, Noon, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Friday, June 17

Italy vs. Sweden, 9am, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Wednesday, June 22

Sweden vs. Belgium, 3pm, ESPN2, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

SEE MORE: Schedule of Euro 2016 games on US TV and streaming

Sweden: Euro 2016 team preview: Squad:

Goalkeepers: Andreas Isaksson (Kasimpasa), Robin Olsen (Copenhagen), Patrik Carlgren (AIK).

Defenders: Ludwig Augustinsson (Copenhagen), Erik Johansson (Copenhagen), Pontus Jansson (Torino), Victor Lindelof (Benfica) Andreas Granqvist (Krasnodar), Mikael Lustig (Celtic), Martin Olsson (Norwich).

Midfielders: Jimmy Durmaz (Olympiakos), Albin Ekdal (Hamburg), Oscar Hiljemark (Palermo), Sebastian Larsson (Sunderland), Pontus Wernbloom (CSKA Moscow), Erkan Zengin (Trabzonspor), Oscar Lewicki (Malmo), Emil Forsberg (Leipzig), Kim Kallstrom (Grasshoppers).

Forwards: Marcus Berg (Panathinaikos), John Guidetti (Celta Vigo), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris), Emir Kujovic (Norrkoping).

Sweden: Euro 2016 team preview: Overview:

While Sweden may have preferred to qualify automatically for this summer’s tournament, the manner in which they progressed has left many associated with the national side buoyed about what is to come this summer.

Not only did the Blagult see an inspired display from their longstanding talisman in the two-legged playoff, they came against Scandinavian rivals Denmark. Ibrahimovic scored three goals over the course of the matches, including a stunning free-kick in a pulsating second leg. “They said they were going to send me to retirement,” he said. “I sent their whole nation into retirement.”

Sweden certainly have one of the finest players in the tournament at their disposal, although as profound an influence as Ibrahimovic is, it’ll take more than some strong showings from him to push the side into the knockout stages.

There were problems in qualifying. The 4-1 loss to Austria on home soil was a wake-up call for a lot, with the visitors running riot in the middle of the park, outworking and outfighting the Swedish side. They responded well later in the group, although against strong opponents in the tournament finals, those frailties could resurface.

It’ll be worth keeping an out for some players in particular. As well Ibrahimovic, this is likely to be a final international hurrah for veteran playmaker Kim Kallstrom, while 24-year-old Emil Forsberg has been a key man with high-flying RB Leipzig this term. Pontus Wernbloom, Andreas Isaksson and Sebastian Larsson make up an experienced core.

Hamren will step down in the job after this tournament following seven years in charge and he’ll be keen to end what’s been an inconsistent tenure on a high. And a simple as it may sound, getting the ball to Ibrahimovic as often as possible is their best chance of having success.

Sweden: Euro 2016 team preview: Key Player:

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – The Paris Saint-Germain man enriched his evergreen status again this season, showcasing stunning standards in the French capital with 38 goals and 13 assists in just 31 outings.

Never a player who has been wholly reliant on pace and dynamism, Ibrahimovic looks capable of playing at the elite level for a long time yet. This season his touch, awareness and finishing have all been ruthless in Ligue 1; on the international stage, with that stunning showing against Denmark, it’s evident he’s a man for the big occasion too.

Ibrahimovic operates in a little more withdrawn role for the national side, as Hamren tasks him with playmaking as well as getting in the box to finish chances. It’s a difficult job, but one Ibrahimovic must carry out with typical distinction if Sweden are to pick up enough points to extend their tournament stay beyond June 22.

Sweden: Euro 2016 team preview: Verdict:

Group Stage Elimination – Obviously, stopping the supply into Ibrahimovic is key to nullifying Sweden and while some sides have found that tough, the opposition the Blagult are up against this summer are savvy enough the limit his influence. With that in mind, the Scandinavians will face group stage elimination for the third consecutive Euros.

Sweden home jersey

Team captain and top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic will lead Sweden into the play-offs for spot in the 2016 European Championships. The new yellow home jersey has faint hoops on the front.The jersey has a more relaxed fit then an actual jersey, ventilated climacool to keep you cool and dry, and it is 100% polyester.

Find out how to order the Sweden home jersey today.

Sweden away jersey

Team captain and top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic will lead Sweden into the play-offs for a spot in the 2016 European Championships. For the away jersey, adidas introduces a fresh new block design with different shades of gray.

Find out how to order the Sweden away jersey today.

Euro 2016 team previews

• Albania team preview

• Austria team preview

• Belgium team preview

• Croatia team preview

• Czech Republic team preview

• England team preview

• France team preview

• Germany team preview

• Hungary team preview

• Iceland team preview

• Italy team preview

• Northern Ireland team preview

• Poland team preview

• Portugal team preview

• Republic of Ireland team preview

• Romania team preview

• Russia team preview

• Slovakia team preview

• Spain team preview

• Sweden team preview

• Switzerland team preview

• Turkey team preview

• Ukraine team preview

• Wales team preview