Nickname: The Saints.

City: Based in Southampton, on the south coast of England.

Southampton were founded in 1885.

The Saints play their home games at St Mary’s stadium, which has been their home since 2001. Their previous ground was the Dell. St Mary’s can hold up to 32,690 spectators and has previously hosted international fixtures.

Saints have worn red for most of their history and the stripes have also been part of the home kit for much of their existence.

Arch-enemy: Southampton are involved in the South Coast derby, which is contested between themselves and Portsmouth. The fixture could also be called the Hampshire derby, as Portsmouth are in the same county just 17 miles apart. In recent years, the fixture has been labeled ‘El Classi Coast’.

Famous Players: Southampton notable players are Matthew Le Tissier, Terry Paine, Mick Channon, Nick Holmes, Tommy Traynor, Jason Dodd, Claus Lundekvam, John Sydenham, Francis Benali, Bill Rawlings, James Beattie, David Armstrong, Ron Davies, Marian Pahars, Alan Shearer, Kevin Keegan, Bobby Stokes, Rod Wallace, Peter Shilton, Tim Flowers and more recently Rickie Lambert and Adam Lallana.

Honors: The Saints have won the Football League One/Division Three, Third Division South, Southern League six times, FA Cup once, and the Football League Trophy.

Fun Fact: The Saints’ anthem is the popular sport tune ‘When the Saints Go Marching In’, and since the club’s official nickname is “the Saints,” they are one of only a few teams who do not change the original lyric.

