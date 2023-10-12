The World Soccer Talk Orlando Pride TV schedule has all the games for the ladies in purple.

The Pride have had a tough go of it on the field, making the NWSL playoffs just once in their first seven seasons.

Orlando Pride TV Schedule

Orlando Pride on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Sunday, October 15 05:00 PM ET Orlando Pride vs. Houston Dash ( NWSL ) Paramount+ Paramount+



Founded: 2015 (First NWSL Season 2016)

Stadium: Exploria Stadium

Manager: Seb Hines

NWSL Titles: 0

Other Titles: 0

Where Can I Watch the Pride Match?

Starting in 2024, the NWSL has a broadcasting agreement with ESPN, CBS, Amazon, and Scripps.

Check back soon for specific details on where to find games as the new deal rolls out.

Watch Orlando Pride on Paramount+:

Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More

Orlando Pride History

The Orlando Pride was officially founded in Fall 2015. The name “Pride” was selected to tie into Orlando City SC (who are nicknamed the Lions – a group of Lions is known as a pride). The MLS team shares ownership with the NWSL side. This relationship also gives the Pride their purple color.

The Pride’s crest features an image of Linton E. Allen Memorial Fountain, which is located in Lake Eola in downtown Orlando.

The club kicked off in 2016, playing at Camping World Stadium (aka the Citrus Bowl). Their first home match drew a then-NWSL record crowd of 23,403 fans. However, the club missed the playoffs that first season, finishing ninth of ten teams.

2017 was a banner year for the organization. Along with Orlando City, the Pride moved down the road and into Exploria Stadium. The club also signed legendary Brazilian international Marta – often considered to be the greatest women’s player of all time. She has been with the Pride ever since.

That season the Pride finished third overall, and made it to the playoff semifinals. This was their best overall result for the season to date.

In 2020, COVID-19 scrapped much of the season, but the NWSL was the first sports league in the US to return to play with the Challenge Cup. The Pride, however, only participated in the Fall Series, failing to win any of their four matches.

Indeed, on the field, it has largely been a struggle for Orlando. The Pride missed the playoffs in six of their first seven seasons and failed to advance from the group stage in the Challenge Cup in 2021 and 2022. This is with several quality players over the years, such as Marta, Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger, and Sydney Leroux.

