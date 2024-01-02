Our Bay FC TV schedule has every game for one of the newest soccer clubs in the United States.

Representing the San Francisco Bay area, Bay FC joins NWSL in 2024 as the latest expansion team.

Bay FC TV Schedule

Bay FC on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 2023 (first NWSL season 2024)

Stadium: PayPal Park

Manager: Albertin Montoya

Best NWSL finish: N/A

Other Titles: N/A

Where Can I Watch the Bay FC Match?

Starting in 2024, the NWSL has a four-year national broadcast rights deal split between ESPN, CBS, Amazon, and Scripps Sports (ION).

Friday night games each week will feature on Amazon’s Prime Video service. Prime video will also carry one of the league’s playoff quarterfinals.

The CBS Television Network and CBS Sports Network will air at least 21 games throughout the year, including a quarterfinal, semifinal, and the NWSL Championship on the main CBS network. Games on over-the-air CBS will also stream on Paramount+, the network’s subscription video-on-demand and live-streaming service.

20 games will be televised on ESPN platforms (either ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and/or ESPN Deportes). All of these games will be simulcast live on the streaming service ESPN+.

And finally, 50 regular season matches are set to be aired on the ION TV network (available over-the-air and on most cable/satellite plans) as part of 25 Saturday night doubleheaders.

The remaining regular season matches not part of the national TV schedule will be streamed directly by the NWSL.

Bay FC History

Bay FC was officially founded in April 2023, with the official name and crest unveiled later in June of that year.

Former USWNT standouts Brandi Chastain, Leslie Osborne, Danielle Slaton, and Aly Wagner led the effort to bring the club to life.

They are the third professional women’s club to play in the San Francisco Bay area. The San Jose CyberRays (WUSA) and FC Gold Pride (WPS) previously played in the region.

Bay FC eventually plans to build its own stadium. But initially, the club will ground share at PayPal Park with MLS’s San Jose Earthquakes.

