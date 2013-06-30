By Josh Harris.

Nickname: Canaries.

City: Located in East Anglia, in the east of England.

Norwich were founded in 1902. The club were first promoted to the Football League First Division in 1972.

The kit colors of Norwich have changed in their history. The main colors were once light blue and white halved shirts, but since around 1907 the team have worn yellow and green shirts.

Arch-Enemy: Ipswich Town are the Canaries’ main rivals. The fixture is labeled the East Anglian derby.

Famous Players: Norwich have previous notable players such as Ron Ashman, Terry Allcock, Terry Anderson, Neil Adams, Kevin Keelan, Ian Culverhouse, Steve Bruce, Duncan Forbes, Mark Bowen, Darren Huckerby, Ian Crook, Martin Peters, Darren Eadie, Chris Sutton and Iwan Roberts.

Honors: In their history, the Canaries have won the Football League First Division, the Third Division twice, and the League Cup twice.

Fun Fact: The Canaries’ most famous supporter is celebrity cook Delia Smith. On 28 February 2005, Smith attracted attention during the half-time break of a home match against Manchester City. At the time Norwich were fighting an ultimately unsuccessful battle against relegation from the Premier League, and in order to rally the crowd, Smith grabbed the microphone from the club announcer on the pitch and said: “A message for the best football supporters in the world: we need a 12th man here. Where are you? Where are you? Let’s be ‘avin’ you! Come on!” Norwich lost the match 3–2. Smith denied suggestions in the media that she had been drunk while delivering the speech.

