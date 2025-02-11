FIFA, through its influential former referee Pierluigi Collina, is proposing a significant alteration to the execution of penalty kicks. Collina, currently the chairman of FIFA’s Referees Committee, suggests a “single-attempt” rule, similar to penalty shootouts, eliminating the possibility of rebounds. This proposal, discussed in an interview with Repubblica, aims to address the perceived imbalance between the advantage held by penalty takers and goalkeepers.

Collina highlights the statistical disparity between penalty kicks and goalkeepers, noting that around 75% of penalties result in goals. He also points to the potential for rebounds, giving the attacking team a second chance.

His proposed solution directly aims to reduce the high success rate of penalties, creating a more even contest between the attacker and goalkeeper. The proposed change would mean either a goal is scored, or play restarts with a goal kick.

The “single-attempt” rule would eliminate the pre-penalty buildup, characterized by players gathering around the penalty area, which Collina likened to “horses at the starting gate.” This aspect of his proposal focuses on streamlining the penalty process and reducing potential distractions and theatrics. The proposal suggests a desire to create a more focused, less dramatic situation that gives the goalkeeper a fair chance.

FIFA’s recent rule changes in soccer

The proposed penalty rule change follows several recent modifications to soccer regulations by the IFAB (International Football Association Board), implemented on July 1st, 2024.

These include: an additional substitution for concussion, a penalty for handball preventing a clear goalscoring opportunity, revised rules regarding pitch invasions during penalties, stricter centering requirements for penalty kicks, modified corner kick regulations, cautions for non-captains protesting, increased time limits for goalkeepers’ ball retention, the clarification of long pants for goalkeepers, and the introduction of “calm pauses” to address poor conduct.

This proposed change to penalty kicks further reflects a sustained effort to modify the rules of the game, aiming to improve fairness, reduce unsporting behavior, and enhance the overall match experience.