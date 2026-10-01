Video: Rasmus Hojlund copies Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration after scoring against Portugal

Rasmus Hojlund paid tribute to his idol in dramatic fashion on Thursday, breaking out Cristiano Ronaldo‘s trademark “Siuu” celebration after scoring for Denmark against Portugal in Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League.

The Manchester United forward escaped the attention of Rúben Dias before chipping the ball over Diogo Costa in the 55th minute, leveling the match at 2-2 at Parken Stadium.

Hojlund wheeled away and launched straight into Ronaldo’s signature jump-and-spin celebration, a gesture he’s used before to pay homage to the player he grew up idolizing.

The timing made the moment impossible to ignore, coming just a day after Ronaldo’s own dramatic exit from Portugal’s training camp amid his reported rift with Jorge Jesus.

Tweet placeholder

Portugal didn’t miss Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal didn’t miss a beat without Cristiano Ronaldo, beating Denmark 4-2 at Parken Stadium to extend its perfect start to the 2026-27 Nations League, with Gonçalo Ramos once again stepping up in his captain’s absence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo’s first punishment after abrupt Portugal exit revealed as iconic No. 7 shirt gets new owner, but there’s a catch

Ramos put Portugal back in front in the 25th minute, finishing low with his left foot after a through ball from Bruno Fernandes. João Cancelo had opened the scoring in the 13th minute before Mikkel Damsgaard leveled for Denmark at 1-1.

The match stayed open after Rasmus Hojlund escaped Rúben Dias to equalize again at 2-2 in the 53rd minute, breaking out a Ronaldo-style celebration of his own in the process.

Portugal responded in the second half, with Vitinha heading home in the 67th minute and João Félix adding a fourth with a powerful strike in the 87th to seal the win.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The result keeps Jorge Jesus’s side top of Group A4 with a perfect record through three matches, offering an early answer to the question of how Portugal would cope without Ronaldo both on the pitch and amid the turmoil surrounding his camp exit this week.