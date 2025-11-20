Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo holds slight edge over Kylian Mbappe, says Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Kylian Mbappe, Thibaut Courtois and Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid.
© Michael Regan/David Ramos/Carl Recine/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe, Thibaut Courtois and Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe has firmly established himself as one of the best players in the world, building a highly successful career despite his young age. Since his arrival at Real Madrid, the Frenchman has emerged as a true leader. However, Thibaut Courtois surprised everyone by revealing the main difference between Cristiano Ronaldo and the young Frenchman, highlighting the immense legacy left by the Portuguese player on the team.

“I haven’t been around Cristiano because the summer I arrived at Real Madrid he went to Juventus. I think they’re two different players, but Cristiano still has a bit more of a winning mentality than Kylian. But this year Kylian has shown that mentality more; he’s stepped up his game and is really driving the team forward. You can tell he’s a leader, and it will become even more apparent with each match,” Courtois said, via el Partidazo from COPE.

Although Courtois’ words seemed like a jab at Mbappe, the goalkeeper is simply seeking to honor the legacy left by Cristiano Ronaldo. Not only is the Portuguese legend the most prolific scorer in Real Madrid‘s history, but he also led one of the team’s most successful periods. With four Champions League titles, two La Liga titles, three European Super Cups, three FIFA Club World Cups, and many more titles, he managed to raise the team’s competitiveness to historic levels.

Kylian may not have replicated Cristiano Ronaldo’s impact at Real Madrid, but his arrival has been an undeniable success. Since joining, he has already secured a UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA Intercontinental Cup. Beyond these titles, the Frenchman has emerged as the leader of the team’s project, scoring 62 goals and providing seven assists in just 75 games. Additionally, he has showcased innate leadership abilities, further elevating his status.

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe scoring a goal

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid scores his team’s first goal against Barcelona.

Kylian Mbappe carves his legacy, keeping distance from Cristiano

Comparing Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo seems rather unfair, as the Portuguese player has managed to become one of the GOATs with an enormous impact on the history of soccer. With this in mind, the French player is not seeking to replicate this path, but rather to write his own name in history. Although he has not yet won his first Ballon d’Or, he is already emerging as one of the most prolific scorers, winning important trophies at the just 26 years.

In his 10-year professional career, Kylian has already won the FIFA World Cup with France, something Cristiano has yet to achieve. In addition, he is one of the favorites to become the all-time scorer in the World Cup with 12 goals in 14 games, competing directly with Lionel Messi. The Frenchman even managed to reach 400 goals in his career at just 26 years and 328 days old, younger than the Argentine and the Portuguese, showcasing his already historic impact.

As the cornerstone of Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe aims to build a legacy with the team. To achieve this, the Frenchman must lead the team to several titles, a feat Vinicius has already accomplished. With his current performance, the 26-year-old star appears well on his way to etching his name in the team’s history. Although this is no easy task, he possesses all the qualities needed to succeed.

