Former England manager Sven Goran Eriksson died on Monday morning after a long fight against pancreatic cancer. He was 76.

The Swede had a distinguished career as a manager and head coach in Europe at the club and international level. Some of his more notable stops as a manager included Benfica, Roma, Lazio and Manchester City. Famously, he was the first foreigner to be named head coach of the England national team. He guided England to the quarterfinals in the 2002 World Cup, Euro 2004 and World Cup 2006. In the two latter tournament exits England fell to Portugal.

Although some were critical of his performances, Eriksson was a favorite among fans and players. They will take comfort in knowing that he was around family members on Monday morning. An agent in Sweden who worked with Sven Goran Eriksson released a statement to the public this morning.

Many of his former employers and players have expressed their sympathies to the family of Sven Goran Eriksson after he died. For example, Wayne Rooney expressed his emotions following the passing of his former head coach at the England national team. Eriksson gave Rooney his first call-up to the England national team in 2003. At Euro 2004 and the World Cup in 2006, Rooney played a key role for Eriksson’s side. His red card at the 2006 World Cup played a major role in England’s eventual exit from the tournament.

Former teams commemorate Sven Goran Eriksson career after manager’s death

Akin to Rooney, several clubs that Sven Goran Eriksson used to manage mentioned their condolences to the family of the Swede. Eriksson won the Coppa Italia with AS Roma. On Monday, the Italian club commemorated that stint that Eriksson spent in the Roman capital. Eriksson also won the Scudetto during his time with Lazio, and the club released a video highlighting his time there. Lazio was one of the final locations Eriksson made a public appearance before his death.

Finally, England announced that it will honor Sven Goran Eriksson during its Nations League matchup against Finland on Sep. 10. That will be England’s first home game since the death of Sven Goran Eriksson. The English FA released a statement celebrating the life of Eriksson.

“This is a very sad day. He gave all England fans such special memories,” FA CEO Mark Bullingham said. “No one can ever forget the 5-1 victory in Munich against Germany under Sven’s guidance. Sven will be rightly recognised and forever remembered for his significant work with the England team, and for his wider contribution to the game. On behalf of my colleagues at The FA, past and present, our thoughts are with his friends and family today.”

Eriksson may not have the same record or reputation as other managers to win many major trophies throughout their career. However, as one of the well-liked managers of his era, Eriksson passes with the support of millions. His experience in different countries ensures that he leaves a mark on those competitions and nations.

PHOTOS: IMAGO