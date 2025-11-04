Not Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo surprisingly predicts his 2025–26 Premier League title favorite

Cristiano Ronaldo, although he left the Premier League a few years ago without receiving the recognition he deserved, still closely tracks the league’s developments. Recently, he made a bold prediction about which team is best positioned to win the 2025-26 season. In a surprising twist, the Al Nassr star did not mention his former club, Manchester United. Instead, he pointed to another team that has not claimed the title in 22 years.

“In the Premier League you never know what’s gonna happen…Manchester (United) is not going to win the Premier League because they are far points behind right now. It’s possible, but I do not believe in that. Arsenal could win the league,” Cristiano Ronaldo said in an interview with Piers Morgan.

Although Arsenal have struggled with success in the Premier League in recent years, they have embarked on a promising sporting project aimed at transforming them into a winning team. Under the leadership of coach Mikel Arteta, the team has suffered only one defeat in the 2025-26 league season and currently sits atop the table, ahead of powerhouses like Manchester City. Moreover, the Gunners boast a well-balanced team, both defensively and offensively.

Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from Manchester United in 2022, the Red Devils have not experienced their best years. Although the arrival of Ruben Amorim seems to be gradually transforming the team, their current form leaves them far from contending for the 2025-26 Premier League title. With 17 points, they sit in eighth place in the standings, well behind teams such as Arsenal, Manchester City, and even Liverpool, who remain at the top of the league.

Arsenal players celebrating a goal in a Premier League game.

Cristiano Ronaldo was close to joining Arsenal? The Portuguese star reveals a surprising story

Cristiano Ronaldo etched his name in Manchester United’s history by winning 3 Premier League titles and capturing the Champions League. His career, however, nearly took a different turn, as he was on the brink of joining Arsenal. According to Piers Morgan, coach Arsene Wenger had a deal in place, but a friendly match against Sporting Lisbon reshaped Ronaldo’s destiny. With that, the Portuguese star shared insights and offered warm sentiments towards the Gunners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also GOAT debate settled? Cristiano Ronaldo puts an end to the Lionel Messi rivalry once and for all with bold six-word claim

“It’s a true story. The past is gone, and it’s part of life. Honestly, when I look at Arsenal, I never look at them as rivals. I was nearly there. I’m not gonna say that I have passion for the club, but when I look at Arsenal, I like the team; I like when they win because of that story… I was nearly there at Arsenal, to be honest. But my story would not have changed (referring to his success)… maybe Arsenal would be better, but not too much,” Cristiano Ronaldo said to Piers Morgan.

Although the Gunners captured the Premier League title the same season Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United, they still seek their first UEFA Champions League victory. Since the Portuguese star’s arrival in 2003, Arsenal have secured only one league title, five FA Cups, and six Community Shields. Considering this, it’s hard not to wonder if Cristiano Ronaldo could have ushered in a winning era for the team.