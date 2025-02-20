Real Madrid’s discipline crisis and Vinicius’ influence: Jude Bellingham’s second suspension raises red flags for Ancelotti

Real Madrid’s triumph over Manchester City on Wednesday night should have been a cause for celebration. A 3-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu secured their place in the Champions League round of 16, with the next opponent to be determined in Friday’s draw. However, the evening was marred by a setback that has reignited concerns within the club: Jude Bellingham’s suspension for the first leg of the next round due to yellow card accumulation.

This incident, coupled with a recent red card for dissent against Osasuna, has, in fact, added fuel to the fire of fears that Bellingham may be adopting some of the more problematic traits of teammate Vinicius, whose disciplinary record has long been a point of contention. But are these fears justified, or is Bellingham simply the victim of his passionate playing style?

Bellingham’s suspension against Manchester City stemmed from a late challenge on fellow England international Phil Foden, earning him a yellow card that triggered an automatic one-match ban. This means he will miss the crucial first leg of the round of 16 tie at the Bernabeu. Fortunately for manager Carlo Ancelotti, the 21-year-old will be available for the second leg away from home.

However, this setback comes just days after the Englishman’s dismissal during his side’s 1-1 draw against Osasuna in La Liga. The midfielder received a red card for dissent after protesting a refereeing decision, resulting in a two-match domestic suspension. Despite the club’s appeal, the ban was upheld, meaning Bellingham will miss upcoming fixtures against Girona and Real Sociedad.

These incidents mark the latest additions to an increasingly concerning disciplinary record: seven yellow cards and one red card this season alone. Three of those bookings were for arguing with officials, one for an altercation with an opponent, and three for fouls—statistics that suggest Bellingham’s competitive fire is starting to burn too brightly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is Bellingham really following in Vinicius’ footsteps?

Comparisons to Vinicius are inevitable, and not without reason. The Brazilian forward, while a world-class talent, has often found himself at odds with referees, accumulating 58 yellow cards and two red cards during his time with Real Madrid. His fiery temperament has led to clashes not only with match officials but also with opponents and, on occasion, his own teammates.

While Bellingham’s interactions with opponents remain more composed, his disputes with referees are becoming increasingly frequent. According to Marca, both players have missed five matches due to suspensions over the past 18 months—a statistic that has not gone unnoticed by Ancelotti. The Italian manager is reportedly concerned that Bellingham is beginning to mirror Vinicius’ confrontational approach, which could lead to more suspensions and unwanted absences in key matches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last season, Bellingham received ten yellow cards across all competitions, with three for dissent, two for altercations with opponents, and five for fouls. His red card against Valencia, issued for shouting in the referee’s face after a last-minute goal was disallowed, resulted in a two-match suspension—further evidence of a pattern that the club is eager to break.