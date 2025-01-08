Lamine Yamal, the prodigious 16-year-old winger who has already captivated the football world, has reaffirmed his commitment to FC Barcelona, declaring the club “the club of my life” and confirming an upcoming contract renewal. The young star, recently awarded the prestigious Golden Boy award expressing his unwavering desire to remain at Camp Nou for the foreseeable future.

In a interview with CNN, Yamal stated, “I believe my new contract will be signed soon. Barça is the club of my life. I hope to renew and stay as long as possible… I want to play in La Liga. I want to play for Barça! I will renew my contract. I will do it.” His unwavering dedication to the Catalan giants is a resounding boost for the club as they navigate the complexities of contract negotiations with one of their most prized assets.

According to reports from Diario Sport, negotiations for Yamal’s contract extension are set to begin in the early months of 2025. A preliminary agreement between the player and FC Barcelona has reportedly been reached, anticipating the winger’s 18th birthday in July 2025.

FIFA regulations prevent players under the age of 18 from signing contracts longer than three years. As a result, when Barça last extended Yamal’s contract in 2023, it was only until 2026. Despite this approaching expiry date, club officials are reportedly unconcerned about the young star’s future at Camp Nou.

Terms of the new contract

Diario Sport details that FC Barcelona intends to offer Yamal a five-year contract commencing in July 2025, coinciding with his 18th birthday. This will allow for a contract without any limitations due to his age. The deal will include a substantial salary increase, reflecting Yamal’s meteoric rise and undeniable talent. Jorge Mendes, Yamal’s agent, is reportedly expecting a contract that appropriately recognizes his client’s exceptional abilities and market value.

Speaking at the Golden Boy award ceremony, Mendes confirmed the impending contract renewal, stating, “Of course, he’s going to renew with Barça. Lamine is Barça.” This statement underscores the mutual desire for a long-term partnership, significantly easing negotiation processes.

The Catalan club, however, will need to offer a significantly higher salary than initially preferred to secure the services of their prized talent and protect him from potential suitors. Yamal showed remarkable understanding during his 2023 contract renewal, accepting terms that accommodated the club’s then complex financial situation. Now, with Barcelona’s financial standing significantly improved, the player and his agent are anticipating a substantial improvement in contract terms.

Lamine Yamal’s commitment to FC Barcelona signals a bright future for the club. His exceptional talent, combined with his dedication and loyalty, promises to make him a pivotal figure in the club’s continued success for years to come. With negotiations expected to finalize in early 2025, soccer fans worldwide will anxiously await the official announcement of the contract, confirming the next chapter in the extraordinary career of Lamine Yamal at FC Barcelona.