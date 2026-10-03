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Cristiano Ronaldo’s conflict with Jorge Jesus takes dangerous turn for Portugal as 2030 FIFA World Cup threat emerges

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Jorge Jesus and Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal.
© Yasser Bakhsh & Molly Darlington/Getty ImagesJorge Jesus and Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s increasingly bitter dispute with Jorge Jesus has taken another turn, with the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) now under growing pressure to prevent the situation from escalating further. Pedro Proenca has reportedly been urged by political, business and financial figures to find a solution, raising new questions about what the conflict could mean for Portugal beyond the immediate future of its national team.

The crisis began during Portugal’s UEFA Nations League campaign and quickly moved beyond a disagreement over team selection. With Ronaldo having left the national team camp and Jesus standing by his decisions, the FPF is now attempting to create a path toward reconciliation.

The tension intensified after Ronaldo was left as an unused substitute during Portugal‘s 2-1 victory over Norway on September 27. The 41-year-old warmed up during the match but was never introduced, ending an extraordinary run in which he had appeared whenever available for the Selecao in competitive play since 2008.

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Jesus insisted the decision was tactical and related to the way the match developed. The coach had previously explained that he was managing Ronaldo’s workload and had planned to use him, but eventually decided that the game required different characteristics.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

The situation became even more complicated before the Denmark match. Jesus confirmed that Ronaldo was again not expected to start, while the forward subsequently decided to leave the national team camp following further discussions with Proenca.

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Proenca steps into the middle of the dispute

The FPF president has since taken on a central role in trying to repair the relationship. Proenca has reportedly held discussions with both Ronaldo and Jesus and is pushing for further mediation, with the federation keen to avoid an abrupt ending to Ronaldo’s international career. According to reports from Portuguese outlet A Bola, Jesus has now accepted the possibility of another meeting with Ronaldo as part of the FPF’s efforts.

The willingness to meet represents an important opening, although the central disagreements remain unresolved. Ronaldo has remained largely silent since leaving the camp, while Jesus has continued to defend his authority as Portugal’s coach.

Head coach Jorge Jesus interacts with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Head coach Jorge Jesus interacts with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr. (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

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Ronaldo’s sudden departure creates wider problem

The conflict might have remained a sporting dispute if it had stayed inside the dressing room, but reports suggest that the fallout has now attracted attention from influential figures outside soccer. Another Portuguese outlet, Record, reports that Proenca is facing pressure from political figures, business leaders and financial interests to resolve the situation.

The same report raised an even bigger concern, suggesting that the dispute “could even shake” the organization of the 2030 FIFA World Cup. That should be treated as a reported concern rather than evidence that Portugal’s hosting position has actually been placed in jeopardy.

Portugal is scheduled to co-host the 2030 World Cup alongside Spain and Morocco, and there is no indication in the supplied reports that FIFA has formally threatened to remove Portugal as a host.

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Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal reacts

Why 2030 World Cup has entered the conversation

The reason the issue has attracted such attention is the scale of the event Portugal is preparing to host. A prolonged public dispute involving the country’s most recognizable player, the national team coach and the federation president could create reputational and commercial concerns, particularly if the conflict continues into the buildup to 2030.

The 41-year-old veteran remains one of the defining figures in Portuguese soccer history, while Jesus is responsible for preparing the national team for its next competitive cycle. Proenca therefore faces the difficult task of balancing the coach’s authority with the federation’s relationship with a player who has represented Portugal for more than two decades.

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Portugal has already shown that it can perform without Ronaldo, defeating Denmark 4-2 after he left the camp. The result demonstrated that the national team can continue competing, but it did little to settle the underlying disagreement between its biggest star and its coach.

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