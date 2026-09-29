Why are Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez not playing for Mexico vs Peru in 2026 International friendly game?

Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez have been two key players for Mexico recently. However, neither will feature in El Tri’s friendly match against Peru today.

Julian Quinones, who is on the final shortlist for the Ballon d’Or, missed out on Rafael Marquez’s squad list due to a muscle injury suffered in his most recent match with Al Qadsiah.

As for Raul Jimenez, the striker did not make the roster either due to a left knee injury sustained against Everton in the Carabao Cup on September 16.

Julian Quinones had a breakout 2025–26 season

In the Saudi Pro League, Julian Quinones routinely faces world-class talent such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, and Joao Felix. However, the Mexican forward shone the brightest among those stars during the 2025–26 season.

see also Chucky Lozano uses Lionel Messi’s 2026 World Cup success as inspiration for a return with Mexico

Quinones finished the campaign as the league’s top goalscorer with 33 goals. He outpaced Ivan Toney (32) and Cristiano Ronaldo (28) to secure the SPL Golden Boot.

Raul Jimenez #9 of Mexico celebrating.

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At the 2026 World Cup, Quinones also put on stellar performances. The forward scored his country’s first goal of the tournament, ultimately finishing the competition with four goals for El Tri.

Raul Jimenez faces imminent transition

During the summer, Raul Jimenez confirmed his return to Wolverhampton following their relegation to the Championship. While the decision was driven by loyalty, many view it as a step toward his eventual retirement from top-flight European football.

For the Mexican national team, Jimenez remained the starting striker during the World Cup. Nevertheless, Chivas forward Armando Gonzalez is increasingly regarded as the future of the position, making Jimenez’s absence a critical opportunity for Gonzalez to step up as his replacement.

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