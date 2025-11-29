Neymar breaks silence with seven-word claim about the lingering injury after Santos heroics as shocking footage of his knee damage emerges

The latest chapter of Neymar’s turbulent return to Santos has produced one of the most dramatic nights Brazilian soccer has witnessed this season. With the team locked in a desperate fight for survival, the forward stepped into the spotlight once again, guiding his Santos side to a crucial victory while footage of his visibly swollen knee spread across Brazil. His post-match comments only deepened the intrigue surrounding his condition.

For months, Neymar’s comeback from Saudi Arabia had been overshadowed by setbacks. What was supposed to be the romantic homecoming of Brazil’s all-time leading scorer quickly turned into a struggle, with injuries threatening to derail both his club season and his final chance to reach another World Cup. His meniscus problem, aggravated earlier this year, had reportedly pushed medical staff toward advising a full shutdown — a message many feared would end his involvement in 2025 entirely.

But when Santos faced Sport Recife in a must-win fixture, the script shifted. Neymar made himself available, stepped into the starting eleven, and ignited Vila Belmiro with the type of performance fans had nearly given up on seeing again.

Before the match, rumors swirled that he had ignored medical guidelines to play. Neymar, though, insists the decision was not reckless bravado. “To be honest, not everything is fine with my knee, but the only people who should know about the injury are the doctors, me, and my team,” he told reporters after full-time. “We would never jeopardize my career. People invent many things that make me very sad and upset.”

He added that his return was deliberate, internal, and collaborative. “Contrary to what was reported, I did not go against medical advice. It was a collaborative decision, and ultimately, it was up to me. Today, I chose to be on the field.”

What did Neymar say about his condition?

Midway through the second half, Neymar was asked directly about the severity of the problem and what it meant for the run-in. That’s when he delivered the seven-word message that has since echoed across Brazil — “this injury is sad and annoying, but…” — before concluding with the line that had everyone talking later in the night: “Physically I’m fine, I feel like I’m improving day by day. This injury is sad and annoying, but it’s not something that will stop me. I’ll definitely be in the next match.”

His insistence on playing through pain was later contrasted with footage showing his knee extremely swollen, barely bending as he limped off after the final whistle. Key moments of the match showed no sign of that limitation: he scored the opener, created the third, and dictated the game with a freedom he hadn’t shown all year.

Santos’ 3-0 win lifted the club to 15th place, two points above the relegation zone. It was their most important victory of the year — and Neymar was at the heart of it.