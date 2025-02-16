Concern at Manchester City: Haaland injured and may miss return match against Real Madrid

Manchester City’s 4-0 victory over Newcastle was overshadowed by a concerning injury to Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker was forced off late in the match with a knee injury, casting doubt over his participation in the crucial Champions League second leg against Real Madrid.

The injury occurred during a defensive action, with Haaland appearing to injure his right knee. His immediate reaction, visible distress, and Guardiola’s reaction upon seeing the injury, signaled the serious nature of the situation.

Haaland’s injury is the latest in a series of setbacks for Manchester City, who have suffered four injuries across their last three matches. This injury crisis comes at a critical juncture in the season, coinciding with their Champions League playoff against Real Madrid. Other notable injuries suffered by Manchester City recently include: Nico González (hip), Jack Grealish (muscle), and Manuel Akanji (muscle tear).

Haaland’s participation in the second leg uncertain

Haaland’s participation in the second leg against Real Madrid is now seriously in question. The injury occurred just four days before the match, leaving little time for recovery. His presence in the return leg, where Manchester City needs to overturn a 3-2 deficit, is vital to their chances of progressing.

The seriousness of the injury will determine if the team’s top scorer can participate, placing significant pressure on his teammates to step up in his absence.

Following Manchester City’s 3-2 defeat in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium, the second leg of the Champions League playoff tie against Real Madrid will take place on Wednesday, February 19th, at the Santiago Bernabéu. The outcome of this crucial match will determine which team progresses to the next stage of the competition, with Haaland’s injury significantly impacting Manchester City’s potential for success in the return fixture.