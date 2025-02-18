Trending topics:
Lionel Messi’s response says it all as Cristiano Ronaldo’s boldest claim is addressed

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Di Maria based his preference for Messi on a comparison of their achievements.
© Getty ImagesDi Maria based his preference for Messi on a comparison of their achievements.

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid star Angel Di Maria has weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding the greatest soccer player of all time, firmly backing Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo.

Di Maria’s statement follows Ronaldo’s recent self-proclaimed title of the “greatest player ever,” a claim that Di Maria directly challenges. Having played alongside both players, Di Maria’s opinion carries significant weight and contributes to the ongoing discussion among fans and experts alike.

Di Maria’s support for Messi is based on a comparison of their achievements. He highlighted Messi’s eight Ballon d’Or awards compared to Ronaldo’s five and emphasized Messi’s World Cup victory as a key differentiator.

Di Maria also highlighted Messi’s seemingly effortless style of play, noting his ability to make complex maneuvers look deceptively simple. This reflects a nuanced perspective, considering not only statistical achievements but also the players’ distinct styles and the overall impact of their play.

Ronaldo’s self-proclaimed “GOAT” status

In a recent interview, Ronaldo asserted his belief in being the greatest footballer ever, emphasizing his goal-scoring record as evidence. This claim, however, has been countered by several of Ronaldo’s former teammates. Di Maria’s opinion follows similar endorsements of Messi from other former Real Madrid teammates like James Rodríguez and former Manchester United player Wayne Rooney, all of whom expressed preference for Messi when asked to choose between the two football legends.

The debate surrounding the “Greatest Of All Time” title remains subjective and fiercely contested. While statistics provide valuable context, the ultimate choice comes down to individual preference and criteria. The contrasting opinions of Di Maria and other former teammates against Ronaldo’s self-assessment highlight the diversity of perspectives and the complexity of choosing between two undeniably exceptional players who have profoundly shaped the modern game of soccer.

