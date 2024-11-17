The Guardian’s highly anticipated “Next Generation 2024” list has been released, showcasing sixty exceptional young footballers born in 2007. This year’s selection is remarkably diverse, highlighting the increasingly global nature of elite youth football and the emergence of talent from unexpected corners of the world.

From established European powerhouses to rapidly developing football nations, the list serves as a compelling snapshot of the future of the sport.

Topping the list is the prodigious Lamine Yamal, a Barcelona phenom whose undeniable talent has already captured the attention of football experts worldwide. His inclusion highlights Barcelona’s continued dominance in youth development.

But Yamal is not alone; the list features a constellation of rising stars from some of the world’s biggest clubs, including Manchester United, Real Madrid, and a diverse range of other teams from various continents. Spain is represented by four players in total, including two other talents from Barcelona’s esteemed academy and Real Madrid’s promising Joan Martinez.

The selection process involved a global network of scouts and experts, ensuring a truly international perspective. The list features players from Australia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Uzbekistan, among others, demonstrating the increasingly widespread distribution of top-tier youth talent.

This global reach underscores the evolving landscape of international football and the increasing competitiveness of youth academies worldwide.

Rayane Messi: A Parisian prodigy

Born in the Parisian suburbs, Rayane Messi’s journey is one of rapid ascension. He began his footballing journey at local side FC Chaville, before moving to FC Versailles and then the prestigious Clairefontaine academy. His exceptional technical skills led to a move to Dijon’s youth academy, and finally, a three-year contract with Ligue 1 side Strasbourg at the tender age of 16.

This rapid progression demonstrates the extraordinary speed at which elite talent can rise through the ranks.

Red Bull’s strength in youth development

The Red Bull football group’s commitment to youth development is showcased by the inclusion of three players. Joane Gadou, a captain for France’s Under-17 team, now plays for RB Salzburg.

Viggo Gebel, an attacking midfielder, is already part of RB Leipzig’s first team at just 16 years old. Finally, striker Kenneth Adejenughure represents the group’s depth of talent at Liefering, Salzburg’s reserve team.

A rare English gem: Chris Rigg of Sunderland

England is represented by only one player: Sunderland’s Chris Rigg. This 17-year-old midfielder has already gained significant Championship experience, scoring three goals in fourteen appearances and attracting considerable attention from Premier League clubs, including recent interest from Crystal Palace.

His presence on the list highlights the potential for exciting talent to emerge even from outside the traditional footballing giants.

The Complete Next Generation 2024 List:

Franco Mastantuono (River Plate)

Ian Subiabre (River Plate)

James Overy (James Overy)

Kenneth Adejenughure (Liefering)

Konstantinos Karetsas (Genk)

Moisés Paniagua (Always Ready)

Gabriel Carvalho (Internacional)

Estêvão (Palmeiras)

Riquelme Felipe (Fluminense)

Andrés Felipe Dávila (DIM)

Bruno Durdov (Hajduk Split)

Luka Vuskovic (Westerlo on loan from Hajduk Split)

Chido Obi-Martin (Manchester United)

Kendry Páez Andrade (Independiente del Valle)

Chris Rigg (Sunderland)

Matias Siltanen (KuPS)

Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille)

Joane Gadou (RB Salzburg)

Rayane Messi (Strasbourg)

Enzo Molebe (Lyon)

Vakhtang Salia (Vakhtang Salia)

Viggo Gebel (RB Leipzig)

Francis Onyeka (Bayer Leverkusen)

Charalampos Kostoulas (Olympiacos)

Arkhan Kaka (Persis Solo)

Emanuel Benjamín (Real Madrid)

Federico Coletta (Roma)

Mattia Liberali (Milan)

Rento Takaoka (Nissho Gakuen High School)

Matheus Reis (Fluminense)

Jaden de Guzmán (PSV)

Shane Kluivert (Barcelona)

Daniel Daga (Enyimba)

Sebastian Olderheim (Stabæk)

Oskar Spiten-Nysæter (Stabæk)

Maxloren Castro (Sporting Cristal)

Adrian Przyborek (Pogon Szczecin)

Rodrigo Mora (Porto)

Geovany Quenda (Sporting)

Alexandru Stoian (Farul)

Talal Haji (Al-Ittihad)

Mihajlo Cvetkovic (FK Cukaricki)

Andrija Maksimovic (Red Star Belgrade)

Lorenzo Hoareau (Saint Louis Suns United)

Siyabonga Mabena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Marc Bernal (Barcelona)

Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona)

Joan Martínez (Real Madrid)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Bleon Kurtulus (Halmstad)

Jonah Kusi-Asare (Bayern Munich)

Marvin Akahomen (Basel)

Koussay Maacha (Espérance de Tunis)

Ege Arac (Galatasaray)

Mustafa Erhan Hekimoglu (Besiktas)

Kyrylo Dihtyar (Metalist Kharkiv)

Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake)

Christian McFarlane (New York City)

Alfonso Montero (Juventus Primavera)

Azizbek Tulkinbekov (Bunyodkor)