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Lionel Messi will be joined by Nicolas Otamendi in Argentina’s farewell friendly vs Benin

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Nicolas Otamendi and Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Getty ImagesNicolas Otamendi and Lionel Messi of Argentina.

Lionel Messi won’t be the only player getting a proper send-off when Argentina close out their upcoming triple header of friendlies. The AFA confirmed on Friday that Nicolas Otamendi has been included in the squad list specifically for the October 6 clash against Benin at the Monumental, despite having already retired from the national team following the World Cup final loss to Spain in July.

The call-up was part of a broader update to Argentina‘s roster for the September-October window, which saw six additional players from Argentine football included, bringing the full squad to 37 names.

Along with Otamendi, Thiago Almada, Santiago Beltrán, Tobías Andrada, Leonel Flores, and Tomás Palacios were also added to the list ahead of the games against Bolivia, Burkina Faso, and Benín.

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It’s also worth noting that Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, and Giovani Lo Celso will only join the squad for that final friendly against Benín, skipping the earlier matches against Bolivia and Burkina Faso. From abroad, Equi Fernández, Santiago Simón, and Valentín Gómez were also added to the roster for this international window.

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Nicolas Otamendi’s decorated Argentina career

Otamendi announced his international retirement just days after that defeat, closing out a career that spanned 139 appearances across four World Cups. Along the way, the defender won the 2022 World Cup, back-to-back Copa América titles in 2021 and 2024, and the 2022 Finalissima against Italy, cementing his place as one of the most decorated players in Argentina’s history.

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Argentina’s full 37-man squad for the September-October friendlies

  • Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez (Chelsea), Juan Musso (Atlético Madrid), Gerónimo Rulli (Manchester City), Santiago Beltrán (River Plate).
  • Defenders: Agustín Giay (Palmeiras), Leonardo Balerdi (Roma), Cristian Romero (Atlético Madrid), Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Facundo Medina (Bayer Leverkusen), Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon), Román Vega (Zenit), Santiago Simón (Toluca), Valentín Gómez (Real Betis), Nicolás Otamendi (River Plate), Tomás Palacios (Estudiantes de La Plata).
  • Midfielders: Enzo Fernández (Manchester City), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Valentín Barco (Chelsea), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis), Exequiel Palacios (Ipswich Town), Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami), Nicolás Paz (Como), Franco Mastantuono (Fiorentina, on loan from Real Madrid), Matías Soulé (Roma), Giuliano Simeone (Atlético Madrid), Tobías Andrada (River Plate), Thiago Almada (River Plate), Equi Fernández (Bayer Leverkusen).
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  • Forwards: Nicolás González (Juventus), Gianluca Prestianni (Benfica), José Manuel López (Palmeiras), Santiago Castro (Roma), Julián Álvarez (Atlético Madrid), Lautaro Martínez (Inter), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Leonel Flores (Boca Juniors).
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