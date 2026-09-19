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Christian Pulisic’s salary at Milan comes to light as contract renewal demands could cause massive wage hierarchy change

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on
© XChristian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on

Christian Pulisic is entering an important period at Milan, with his current contract and long-term future becoming increasingly relevant to the club’s plans. The American remains a key part of the Rossoneri project, but negotiations over a new deal could have major implications for where he sits within Milan’s wage structure.

Pulisic’s situation is particularly intriguing after a difficult 2026, with injuries limiting his involvement and his place in Ruben Amorim’s team still developing. Milan wants clarity over his future, while the player’s camp is reportedly seeking terms that would represent a significant change from his current agreement.

His first competitive appearance came from the bench against Lazio, where he immediately provided an assist for Diego Moreira in a 2-2 draw. That contribution offered an encouraging reminder of the attacking quality that made Pulisic one of Milan’s most productive players during his earlier seasons.

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Still, his last start with the Red and Blacks had come on April 26 against Juventus, while his 2026 goal tally for club and country remained surprisingly low. His only goal during the year had come for the United States in a friendly against Senegal, adding to the uncertainty surrounding his renewal.

Pulisic’s MilestoneDateOpponentCompetition
Last StartApril 26, 2026JuventusSerie A
Last GoalDecember 28, 2025Hellas VeronaSerie A
Most Recent AppearanceSeptember 16, 2026BenficaUEFA Europa League

Where does Pulisic currently rank among Milan’s highest earners?

According to Calcio e Finanza, Milan’s estimated 2026-27 net salary bill is around $76 million, with Goncalo Ramos, Mike Maignan and Mario Gila leading the ranking at approximately $5.9 million net per season each.

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Pulisic currently sits one tier below that group ot around $4.7 million net per year, alongside Samuel Chukwueze and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Luka Modric, Adrien Rabiot, Fikayo Tomori and Alexis Saelemaekers are listed at roughly $4.1 million net, showing how tightly packed the Rossoneri’s wage hierarchy is.

The figures are estimates and exclude bonuses, but they underline Pulisic’s importance within the squad. The 28-year-old is already among Milan’s better-paid players, although he does not currently occupy the very top bracket.

Pulisic’s reported renewal demand revealed

That could change dramatically if the latest reports prove accurate. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Pulisic’s representatives have requested a new contract worth around $9.4 million net per season, effectively doubling his current salary of approximately $4.7 million.

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Such a figure would immediately place Pulisic among Milan’s highest earners and could fundamentally reshape the club’s wage hierarchy. The reported demand is tied to a potential long-term renewal, with the club able to extend his current agreement through 2028 while also considering a new deal that could run until 2031.

The two sides are expected to discuss the situation further, with a meeting involving owner Gerry Cardinale and Pulisic’s representatives reportedly planned. Milan wants to retain the American, but the financial terms could become one of the central issues in negotiations.

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