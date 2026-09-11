Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal future hangs in the balance amid rumored Nations League farewell as Joao Cancelo gives cryptic answer

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal future remains one of the biggest questions surrounding the national team, with Joao Cancelo offering an intriguing glimpse into the uncertainty surrounding his longtime teammate. The 2026 World Cup may have marked the end of one major chapter for Ronaldo, but whether it was also the conclusion of his international career is a question that still has no definitive answer.

At 41, Ronaldo has already confirmed that the tournament in North America was his final World Cup, while Portugal’s early elimination has only intensified speculation about what comes next. With the Nations League approaching, attention has now turned toward whether the legendary No. 7 will continue wearing the Portugal shirt.

The veteran’s international career stretches back more than two decades, beginning with his senior debut against Kazakhstan in August 2003. Since then, he has developed into Portugal’s most famous player and one of the greatest international players in history, collecting records for goals and appearances along the way.

He has scored 146 goals in 233 appearances for Portugal, while his international résumé includes the 2016 European Championship and the 2019 UEFA Nations League. However, after the nation’s last 16 defeat to Spain at the 2026 World Cup, the focus has shifted from what Ronaldo has achieved to how much longer he intends to continue.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal applauds fans

The forward remains under contract with Al-Nassr until the summer of 2027, although his long-term playing future is also becoming increasingly uncertain. Ronaldo has previously indicated that his current club career could be approaching its final stage, making the next few months particularly significant.

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Joao Cancelo finally addresses Ronaldo’s Portugal future

Cancelo was asked directly about Ronaldo’s international future after Barcelona’s Champions League victory over Feyenoord on September 10. Rather than offering a firm prediction, the Portugal defender gave a short response that reflected the uncertainty around the situation. “We hope so, we’ll see,” Cancelo told TNT Sports, giving supporters reason to remain hopeful while making it clear that he does not know whether Ronaldo will continue.

The response is particularly significant because Cancelo has repeatedly shown his support for Ronaldo throughout their time together with the national team. His latest comments suggest that even those closest to the veteran forward may still be waiting for the 41-year-old himself to make the final call.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo of Portugal celebrate

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Could Ronaldo say goodbye to Portugal soon?

Portugal’s upcoming Nations League campaign could provide the first real indication of Ronaldo’s plans. New head coach Jorge Jesus, who previously worked with Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, has already made it clear that age alone will not prevent the forward from being selected.

“As long as he’s playing and is in a condition to be selected, I will pick him, within certain limits and under the conditions that I consider best for the national team“, he said recently. Jesus has also described Ronaldo as a symbol of Portuguese soccer and insisted that he would never become a problem for the Selecao. That stance leaves the door firmly open, provided the Al-Nassr captain wants to continue.

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There has also been speculation that Ronaldo could choose a Nations League match in Lisbon as his farewell appearance, with Wales reportedly emerging as a possible opponent. The potential symbolism would be enormous given the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s connection to Sporting and the beginning of his professional career in Lisbon, although there has been no official confirmation that he has chosen such a farewell.