Kevin De Bruyne is leaning toward a move to the Saudi Pro League based on recent reports over the Belgian’s future. The prolific midfielder is heading to his final year under contract at Manchester City. Nevertheless, Saudi Pro League officials have been publicly pushing for the playmaker’s signature for months now. As a result, De Bruyne has a huge choice to make this summer.

The 33-year-old star previously told a Belgian newspaper before Euro 2024 that he is keeping his options open. Not only did De Bruyne not directly commit to City, but he also specifically referenced a potential massive contract with a Saudi club. The midfielder is currently the highest-paid player on the English team with an annual salary of about $26 million. However, he would undoubtedly earn even more money in the Middle East.

De Bruyne then, however, recently seemed to play down a move to Saudi Arabia following Belgium‘s Euros exit. “I’ll have a quiet summer,” the midfielder proclaimed following his team’s 1-0 defeat to France on July 1st. “I’ll enjoy my holidays and will return to City afterwards. I assume there will be talks with City in the upcoming months.”

Report claims the midfielder has already agreed to Saudi contract

Nevertheless, De Bruyne also followed up these remarks by leaving a door open to possibly move to Saudi Arabia. “I have more than enough money. But if an absurd amount comes… That is also for my family, my relatives, my grandchildren, my great-grandchildren and my friends,” the star continued.

Reporter Rudy Galetti is now claiming that the City star has agreed to terms with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad. Although the exact details of the rumored deal are not yet known, the Saudi delegation will reportedly now discuss a transfer fee with City officials. Galetti went on to report that the reigning English champions are open to selling their star this summer.

De Bruyne’s decision is certainly a tough one. He is still making an incredible amount of money with one of the top teams in the world. The midfielder could very well remain with his current club for one more season before ultimately switching to the Saudi side. While he is 33, the Belgian would likely receive a similar contract offer in the summer of 2025. This is, of course, assuming he can remain healthy.

Summer move appears to be the perfect time for a transfer

Nevertheless, De Bruyne’s continued comments regarding the money involved in a possible move to the Middle East are telling. Instead of openly rejecting the notion, he keeps mentioning the huge salary proposed by Saudi officials. The potential contract with Al-Ittihad certainly seems to be turning the playmaker’s head.

Not only would De Bruyne rake in millions of extra dollars, but he would also avoid the physical demands of the Premier League and Champions League. While the midfielder is still a top player, the more relaxed play in the Middle East is surely enticing. De Bruyne also appeared visually frustrated at times throughout the Euros with Belgium.

The taxing pressure at City has seemingly taken a toll on De Bruyne over the last year. The playmaker only managed to feature in 18 total English top-flight games during the recent 2023/24 season. A hamstring injury was the main area of concern, but he also recently suffered a groin strain as well.

Possibly losing a player such as De Bruyne would leave a massive hole to fill for City. After all, he is still one of their top players on the pitch. However, Phil Foden’s breakout campaign would give the English champions a boost heading into the new season. City officials also obviously do not mind spending money and would likely splash the cash to bring in a new star midfielder this summer.

De Bruyne has collected 14 major trophies during his time with City so far. What else does he need to prove? A summer switch to Saudi Arabia would seemingly be the right time for a divorce between the star and his current club.

PHOTOS: IMAGO