FC Barcelona’s 2025 has gotten off to a rocky start, marked by significant financial troubles and a major registration controversy. The club, managed by Hansi Flick, faces intense scrutiny after failing to register Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor before LaLiga’s deadline.

The failure to secure the required €60 million to register the players has cast a long shadow over the club’s early season performance. However, amidst the negative headlines, one bright spot emerges: the return of young star Lamine Yamal.

Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal returned to training this Thursday, three weeks after suffering an injury. The 19-year-old sustained the injury during a match against CD Leganés at the Estadi Olímpic de Montjuïc. Initially requesting a substitution, Yamal persevered and finished the game. The club subsequently announced that the Euro Cup champion had suffered a grade 1 sprain of the anterior tibiofibular ligament in his right ankle, with an estimated recovery time of three to four weeks.

While Yamal’s recovery has been quicker than initially anticipated, the club is taking a cautious approach to his return. He is highly unlikely to feature in this weekend’s Copa del Rey match against Barbastro. However, the young midfielder will undoubtedly be on the plane when the Barcelona squad departs for Saudi Arabia on Monday, January 6th, for the 2025 Spanish Super Cup.

Supercopa hopes

The semi-final against Athletic Club is scheduled for Wednesday, January 8th. The Barcelona coaching staff plans to give Yamal some minutes against “Los Leones.” Should Barcelona advance to the final, against either Real Madrid or RCD Mallorca, the talented teenager could potentially start.

The positive news surrounding Yamal’s return is a welcome contrast to the significant financial challenges facing the club. The inability to register Olmo and Víctor is a major blow, casting doubt on Barcelona’s ability to compete effectively this season. The €60 million shortfall represents a significant financial burden that will likely continue to impact the club in the coming months.

Manager Hansi Flick faces immense pressure to turn the club’s fortunes around. The failure to register key players, coupled with the ongoing financial difficulties, raises serious questions about Barcelona’s ability to compete at the highest level.

Yamal’s return is a welcome boost, but it will take more than just one player’s recovery to address the club’s multifaceted problems. The Spanish Super Cup provides an immediate opportunity to demonstrate progress, but the long-term financial health of the club remains a significant concern.