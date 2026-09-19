Christian Pulisic could get extra boost as Milan makes first move for Viktor Gyokeres with one key advantage over rivals

Christian Pulisic could soon have another familiar face around him at Milan if the club’s latest transfer interest develops into something more concrete. Milan has reportedly made an early attempt to lure Viktor Gyokeres, with the Swedish striker’s uncertain situation at Arsenal opening the door to a potential January transfer story that could have wider implications for Ruben Amorim’s squad.

Gyokeres arrived in London after an extraordinary spell at Sporting Lisbon, where he scored 97 goals in 102 appearances, but his second season at Arsenal has begun very differently. The 28-year-old has struggled for minutes and failed to make an impression in his recent opportunities, while Kai Havertz has established himself as Mikel Arteta’s preferred option through the middle.

The contrast with last season is difficult to ignore. Gyokeres scored 21 goals in all competitions during his debut campaign and helped Arsenal win the Premier League title while reaching the Champions League final, yet he has started only two of the club’s opening six matches this season.

His latest opportunities against Napoli, Ipswich, and Brighton have done little to change the situation. Gyokeres managed only nine touches against Napoli and 18 against Ipswich, completing the entire 90 minutes in the Carabao Cup without scoring, leaving questions about whether he can force his way back into Arteta’s plans. Even worse, he only played for 17 minutes of the second half of the Gunners’ shocking loss to Brighton on Saturday.

Viktor Gyokeres of Arsenal FC looks on

Milan enters the picture

Despite Arsenal having no current intention of actively selling Gyokeres, reports suggest the forward’s representatives have begun exploring possible alternatives. The Daily Briefing reports that Milan has held initial talks with Gyokeres’ representatives, although the discussions remain at an early stage.

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The Rossoneri are reportedly considering a loan move rather than a permanent transfer, while Juventus and Saudi Pro League clubs Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad have also been linked with the Sweden international. There is currently nothing advanced with any of the interested clubs, meaning Arsenal still has considerable control over the situation.

Gyokeres’ representatives are understood to be concerned about his reduced role, particularly after he scored 21 goals last season. The striker is reportedly unhappy with his current situation, although Arsenal continues to value him and could still rely heavily on him during a demanding campaign.

The advantage Milan has over its rivals

This is where Milan could offer something the other interested clubs cannot. A move to San Siro could reunite Gyokeres with Ruben Amorim, the coach who previously brought the best out of him at Sporting CP.

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Viktor Gyokeres and Ruben Amorim at Sporting CP

The pair worked together in Portugal during one of Gyokeres’ most prolific periods. The Swede scored 66 goals and registered 23 assists in 68 appearances under Amorim, making their previous partnership a major part of the appeal behind Milan’s interest.

For Amorim, bringing in a striker who already understands his tactical demands could also make sense as he continues to build his Milan project. Gyokeres would arrive with knowledge of the manager’s methods, while Pulisic and Milan’s other attacking players could potentially benefit from having a proven goalscorer leading the line.

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