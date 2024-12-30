Amid a 2024 season marked by triumphs and challenges, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has set his sights on the future, praising a young Argentina talent as a cornerstone of the club’s plans. The 20-year-old, who has already shared the field with Lionel Messi on the international stage, is seen by the Italian coach as an emerging star for Los Blancos.

While Real Madrid continues to pursue marquee signings, with names like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alphonso Davies rumored for the next summer transfer window, Ancelotti is focusing on long-term development. Among the players catching his attention is Nicolas Paz, a midfielder currently on loan at Serie A side Como.

In an interview with Radio Anch’io Sport, Ancelotti addressed both speculation surrounding his own future and the potential of Paz. “We follow him closely,” the coach explained. “I believe this year of development away from Real Madrid will benefit him greatly. He is a player we think can be part of Real Madrid’s future,” he admitted.

Ancelotti emphasized that Paz’s progress is being meticulously tracked: “We are constantly monitoring his time at Como. He is very good—a top talent. This season was necessary for him to play regularly outside of Real Madrid; it was a smart decision.”

Real Madrid sold 50% of Paz’s rights to Como in August 2024 for €6.3M, a move designed to balance his development while retaining control over his future. The deal included a buyback option that can be activated in 2025 or 2026, ensuring Madrid has the chance to reintegrate the midfielder if his growth continues on its current trajectory. His market value has already soared to €20M, according to Transfermarkt.

Nico Paz: A rising star for club and country

Born in Tenerife to Argentine footballer Pablo Ariel Paz, who represented his country at the 1998 FIFA World Cup, Nico Paz has followed in his father’s footsteps by playing for Argentina national team.

He made his senior debut for La Albiceleste in October 2024 during a CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier against Bolivia. Substituted in for Lautaro Martinez in the 73rd minute, Paz assisted Lionel Messi’s hat-trick goal in a dominant 6-0 victory, setting down quickly in coach Lionel Scaloni’s team.

At Como, Paz has flourished under the guidance of Cesc Fabregas, becoming a vital player in the squad. In 17 matches this season, he has scored three goals and provided four assists in 1,332 minutes of play. His performances have not only solidified his status as a key player for Como but also as a promising prospect for both Argentina and Real Madrid.

With Ancelotti’s endorsement and Real Madrid’s eyes firmly on his development, Nico Paz’s trajectory could soon lead him back to the Santiago Bernabeu, ready to fulfill his potential as a pivotal figure in the club’s future.