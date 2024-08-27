Bournemouth has made a statement of intent in its loan acquisition of Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Spanish shot-stopper spent the previous campaign out on loan at Real Madrid. There, he won La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. The club brought him on as a temporary replacement for Thibaut Courtois. Upon the Belgian’s return to action in the closing stages of the season, Arrizabalaga lost his spot. Moreover, he struggled to nail in a starting role as Andriy Lunin had a breakout campaign with Madrid.

Real Madrid had inquired about keeping Kepa Arrizabalaga around. That was contingent on Lunin leaving the club in the summer transfer window. With Real Madrid unable to find a transfer destination for the Ukrainian, Kepa moved back to England.

Yet, the backlog of goalkeepers at Stamford Bridge has prevented the Spaniard from having a spot. The Blues once paid just shy of $90 million to bring Kepa over from Athletic Club in 2018. That record stands as the most expensive transfer for a goalkeeper in history. He failed to live up to those lofty expectations at Chelsea, but he can still prove himself at a top level.

Bournemouth has landed Kepa Arrizabalaga on a season-long loan, but this does not mean he is there permanently. Instead, BBC Sport announced Kepa signed a contract extension through the 2028/29 season with Chelsea. The Blues have made a knack for signing players to extended contracts, and Kepa may be no different. Should he impress at Dean Court, Chelsea can profit from a permanent move. Previously, his contract would have expired in the summer of 2025, meaning he could leave on a free transfer.

Kepa Arrizabalaga gives Bournemouth push for success

Bournemouth showed immense signs of growth last season under Andoni Iraola. A 12th-place finish in the Premier League was the club’s highest finish since the 2016/17 season. Still, for the club’s success pushing forward, it was a lack of defensive stability that plagued the Cherries. Bournemouth conceded 67 goals, which was among the worst tallies in the league. Former Barcelona goalkeeper Neto was the club’s main man between the sticks. Now, though, Bournemouth brings on a player with extensive experience in key games, something that Bournemouth is hoping to have more of.

This also quells the club’s interest in Aaron Ramsdale. All signs point to Arsenal selling the English goalkeeper before the summer transfer window closes at the end of this week. As a teenager, Ramsdale signed with Bournemouth, where he became the club’s starting goalkeeper in the Premier League. In that season as the club’s No. 1, Ramsdale earned plaudits as one of the side’s best players.

Now, though, Kepa is taking the nod to be the next goalkeeper for Bournemouth. The Spanish goalkeeper could be in the mix at the weekend when Bournemouth travels north to face Everton. The Cherries have played out 1-1 draws in both of their league games this season.

