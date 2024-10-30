FC Dallas winger Bernard Kamungo spoke with World Soccer Talk after the 2024 regular MLS season ended. The 22-year-old discussed his long journey towards professional soccer and his future goals. In our Bernard Kamungo interview, he also shines a light on the dilemma of picking a national team to represent.

“I didn’t come this far to get injured”

Kamungo’s path to the MLS started when sports became a distraction from the hardships of life at a young age. His parents fled a civil war in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and he was born in a refugee camp in Tanzania.

“I started playing when I was very young, probably as soon as I started walking. Growing up in Tanzania where soccer is the main sport made it easy for me to fall in love with the sport,” Kamungo remembers. “I was born in a refugee camp and playing soccer helped me avoid a lot of negative stuff going on in and around my life. My family could not afford a living.

“It was a dream come true coming to the US. I had seen a lot of movies, videos, and pictures of how amazing the country was, and I always wanted to come to the U.S. The freedom, jobs, and the culture. It is amazing. Some of those things, we don’t have them back home. Soccer played a big part in the adaptation process and in connecting with people in the U.S., besides my family.”

It was in 2016 that Kamungo’s family relocated to Abilene, Texas. In 2021, he had a successful tryout with FC Dallas’ reserve team, North Texas SC. Kamungo signed a professional contract with FC Dallas the following year.

“I didn’t come this far to get injured,” he says about the cooperation with The BetterGuard, a company that produces ankle brace injury prevention and recovery products. “I am always looking out for my body and overall well-being. BetterGuard helps me during practice and games. I will do what I can to make sure I am performing at my best and preventing any injuries that I can.”

Kamungo is among BetterGuard’s high-profile clients across wide-ranging sports, including the Wagner brothers – Moritz and Franz – from NBA’s Orlando Magic.

Ankle sprains are the most common injury in soccer, and continue to be the leading reason for missed playing time in MLS. Since Kamungo’s MLS debut in September 2022, he only missed games due to a shoulder injury.

Bernard Kamungo interview – “Hopefully, it’ll be a year I win something with the team.”

In only his second FC Dallas appearance, Kamungo scored a late winner against Real Salt Lake City. He registered six goals in less than 500 minutes of playing time in his first full MLS season. The Toros also managed to progress to the 2023 MLS Cup playoffs.

Things didn’t work for Kamungo and FC Dallas this season, however. He endured a scoreless campaign with the club missing out on the MLS Cup. FC Dallas was also one of the four teams to finish the Leagues Cup campaign with 0 points, out of 47 MLS and Liga MX clubs.

“My goal was to take it from my first season and grow up. But God has different plans for you. I’m very disappointed by this season,” Kamungo said about the recent struggles. “But that’s the professional game. You’ll not always be at your best. You’ll just need to work hard and hope the season turns out the way you want. Honestly, not a lot of stuff is under my control.

“Every fan will look at the stats and say whatever they wanted to say. I’ll do the same, too. But it all came down to the effort and work ethic. That’s the key to scoring goals and winning games. As a player, I don’t look at stats that much. I focus on the work that comes before the stat. The stat would come later on.”

With San Diego FC’s introduction, MLS will be expanded to 30 teams next season. The 30th MLS season will begin on the weekend of February 22, 2025. Kamungo’s current contract at FC Dallas will run out at the end of the upcoming season.

“I’ve got goals to achieve next year. There were lots of goals I wasn’t able to achieve this year. I have to work as much as I can. It’s taking one moment at a time. You’ve to make the most out of the little chances you have,” he said about the future. “Hopefully, it’ll be a year I win something with the team. I’m sure it’ll be a memorable season both for me and the team.”

Amidst growing discussions over the need to adapt the promotion/relegation system in MLS, Kamungo doesn’t see a need for a change. “Whatever everybody decides on it, I’m going to be down for it. I don’t think a change is needed.

“MLS is a big league and everyone loves it as it is. Maybe I’ll be disappointed if I see a change to European style. The league is getting bigger. And I prefer the way it is right now”

“It was my dream to play at this level”

Kamungo attributed his background to his will to fight adversities in professional soccer. He certainly doesn’t want to dwell on not passing through academies. Instead, he’s thankful for the past that helped him get here.

“You should never forget where you were. I didn’t have a chance to be a professional player in Tanzania,” he says. “Now I’m here playing in a professional environment. It was my dream to play at this level.

“Being able to achieve that in such a short amount of time was unbelievable. There is always an obstacle in general in life. One thing I’ve learned is to always be patient in every moment. Taking one moment at a time stood out for me.”

MLS Next Pro has played a big part in Kamungo’s rise to prominence. He finished second in the scoring chart with 16 goals and was selected in the Best XI of the inaugural season. MLS’ reserve league is classified as the third tier of the United States soccer league system.

“For all young players, MLS Next Pro is a stage that will get you ready mentally and physically for the next step in your career,” he raved about the developmental league. “It honestly helped me a lot. It helps me to take responsibility. It’s where I took a step up, for example by taking penalties in tied games. And I learned to take care of my health for every game.”

He also believes versatility is a key attribute to learn for young players. “For me, it’s important to experience a lot of playing positions, especially as a young player. I never had a chance to play in the academy,” he said. “So being able to play every position is a good thing, for me. I’d say it’s a learning moment.”

During the 2024 MLS season, Kamungo played across several positions. That includes playing as an attacking midfielder and a striker. “I have a favorite position which is the right winger,” Kamungo expressed his desire. “That’s the position I grew up playing. But, at the same time, I don’t mind playing anywhere else. It’s a matter of where the coach wants me to play or where I’m going to help the team”

“I’ve got family members from both sides”

That versatility could be decisive in his dream of returning to the USMNT setup. Mauricio Pochettino made his US debut in the dugout with a win over Panama and a defeat to Mexico in October’s international break.

“I’ve watched Pochettino coaching a lot of big teams. To be able to have such a coach help the national team,” he said about the new environment. “I’ve to work on myself and be able to perform at the highest level without blaming things or putting others on the line. First, I need to work hard and put my club in the best position. I’m sure everyone will see your effort, then”

However, he is still undecided on which country to represent on the international stage. Kamungo received a call-up from Tanzania for the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers, but he ended up not playing. Despite the geographical differences, he confirmed to World Soccer Talk that he closely follows Tanzanian football.

But, at the start of this year, he made his US debut when Gregg Berhalter’s MLS-based squad lost a friendly against Slovenia in San Antonio, Texas. He still can revert that decision.

“Representing a national team is a dream of every young kid. For me, it’s still the hardest decision to make,” he said about the dilemma. “I’ve got family members from both sides that want me to represent their national teams. Even right now, I can’t tell you where my head is at. Let’s just see what the future holds. I’ll let everyone know when I reach a decision.”

Photo: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire