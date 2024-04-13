Saturday’s 6-0 victory for PSV against Vitesse was the fourth straight game in which Ricardo Pepi was left out of the matchday squad. This debut season with the Dutch club has been fruitful for the USMNT player, who joined them in the summer.

Despite playing second fiddle to Luuk de Jong, Pepi has contributed well to PSV’s success this season. With an average of one goal every 66 minutes, he has scored nine goals this season. Although the percentage is outstanding, it is mostly because of the fact that the United States star has only started two of the 35 matches in which he has participated.

What’s more, the 21-year-old forward hasn’t logged a complete match since February 16. Ever since then, he has seen very little action for the Dutch team, spending much of his time on the bench or making brief appearances. When it comes to the past month, PSV coach Peter Bosz has even kept him out of the matchday roster.

Considering De Jong’s 40-goal involvements and the Red and Whites’ 22-point lead atop the Eredivisie, the decision seems justifiable.

What did Ricardo Pepi’s agent say?

On the other hand, Pepi’s agent has lately complained about his client’s inactivity in the Eredivisie. So, the Texan ace might be on a transfer market again this summer if the current trend continues.

“First of all, there is complete understanding, because Luuk de Jong is a phenomenon and we must take our hats off to his achievements. But at the same time, this season is not good enough for Ricardo.

Ten percent of all playing time is of course far too little. He understands, is patient and congratulates Luuk, but for himself it is not enough. However, I have never met a player who was happy when he didn’t play.

“If you play so little, you can also lose your place in the national team. With the Copa America this year and the World Cup in two years’ time in your own country, there are two great tournaments coming up. Ricardo wants and needs to be there. That’s why it can’t continue like this.

“He will have to take a step in his career. That’s just normal. Every player wants to continue to grow and reach his full potential. Ricardo obviously prefers to do that at PSV. Ricardo is far from home and he wants to have a home in Europe.”

What did Ricardo Pepi previously say?

Pepi’s future at PSV is obviously up in the air, considering what his repersentative has said. Not only that but earlier this month, the young player told Voetbal International:

“I also talked to the coach about how I can get more playing time. He says that I have to stay patient and keep doing what I am doing, because there will be times when I can help the team and then I have to be ready. It is of course difficult to be patient for so long.

“I feel good during training and when I come on the field, I regularly score. Then you want to explode as a striker. So it is difficult, but at the same time I knew that I wanted to go to PSV and that there would be several good attackers [there]. I am not satisfied with my playing time, but I am satisfied with the goals I have scored.”

Photo credits: IMAGO / Pro Shots : IMAGO / ZUMA Wire.