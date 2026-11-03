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Why are Shakhtar Donetsk playing Champions League home games at Stamford Bridge?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Vinicius Tobias of FC Shakhtar Donetsk.
© Getty ImagesVinicius Tobias of FC Shakhtar Donetsk.

Chelsea fans may have noticed an unusual sight in the 2026-27 Champions League: Shakhtar Donetsk playing their home games at Stamford Bridge. The arrangement has little to do with football and a lot to do with a situation that has lasted more than a decade, and it has given the Ukrainian club a new temporary base in west London.

The Ukrainian side has been unable to use its own stadium, the Donbas Arena, since being forced to abandon it in May 2014 because of the Russian occupation of the Donbas region. Since then, Shakhtar have largely played their domestic home games at the Lviv Arena, more than 700 miles away, while their European matches have been held across the continent, including in Poland, Slovenia and Germany.

The deal was possible because Chelsea’s season ended without European football. The Blues finished 10th in the Premier League in 2025-26, and the club itself pointed to that “disappointing” campaign as a factor that helped with the logistics of hosting Shakhtar.

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The Ukrainian champions qualified automatically for the league phase after winning the Ukrainian Premier League last season, and Stamford Bridge is hosting at least four of their matches.

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So far, Shakhtar have played only one of their home matches at Stamford Bridge, and they made it count. The Ukrainian side beat AEK Athens 3-1 in London, a result that gave their European campaign a boost. Away from home, Shakhtar drew 1-1 with PSV and lost 1-0 to Inter.

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Four Champions League nights in west London

Stamford Bridge is scheduled to host four Shakhtar matches in the league phase. The first came on Oct. 14 against AEK Athens, and the Ukrainian side has already shown it can make the ground feel like home with a 3-1 win. Sporting CP are next, with that game set for Nov. 3, followed by Fenerbahce on Nov. 25.

The most high-profile visit is saved for last. Real Madrid are scheduled to travel to west London on Jan. 27 to face Shakhtar, a fixture that will give Ukrainian fans in the city a chance to see one of the biggest clubs in the world in a venue that is far from the usual setting for a Shakhtar home match.

A symbolic home for Ukrainians in London

The location has a meaning for the Ukrainian community. According to reports from Sky Sports, an estimated 19,000 Ukrainians lived in London at the time of the 2021 census, and around 45,000 more have arrived since the Russian invasion began in 2022.

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For a club that has spent more than a decade playing away from home, the move to London offers something it has rarely had: a stadium filled with supporters who understand what the team represents. Stamford Bridge cannot replace the Donbas Arena, but for Shakhtar’s Champions League nights, it gives them a place where the Ukrainian community can gather and feel closer to their club.

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