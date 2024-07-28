On Saturday, Aston Villa fans turned up in droves at Columbus Crew’s stadium for the first of three preseason friendlies on the club’s USA tour.

For some, the pilgrimage was their first opportunity to see a club they’re connected to through family history. “I was born in Birmingham, but only lived there until I was four,” said Aydan. While he’s never been to Villa Park, the youngster relished the opportunity to see his heroes up close for the first time.

Other locals relished the chance to see their favorite English club in their home city.

Fans came from as far as England and Seattle to see Aston Villa in person. In what looked like a sold-out stadium, the Columbus Crew were the better side. The Crew’s star player Cucho Hernandez scored a hat trick. Meanwhile, Villa supporters got a first look at new signings Amadou Onana and Ian Maatsen in action, while Cameron Archer scored Villa’s only goal on the night.

Pre-match festivities for Aston Villa supporters

Young fans who arrived early were rewarded for their passion and efforts as Villa players stopped to sign autographs and take photos with supporters before and after the match.

It’s a preseason perk that’s not guaranteed but almost has become an expectation.

For soccer fans in Ohio, next up is a high-profile friendly between Chelsea and Manchester City. The two Premier League clubs will square off at Ohio State University’s 106,000-capacity Ohio Stadium. Before that game on August 2, the Premier League rivals will host an open training session at Columbus Crew’s stadium.

Fans young and old will no doubt hope to score signatures and snap photographs with their favorite soccer stars.

In the heartland of America, the global game continues to grow with each team that comes to town on tour.

As for Aston VIlla, the Villans continue their USA tour with the following games scheduled:

Aston Villa vs RB Leipzig – July 31, 8 PM ET – Harrison, NJ: Tickets

Club America vs Aston Villa – August 3, 6:30 PM ET – Chicago, IL: Tickets

Photos: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire and Jack Grimse