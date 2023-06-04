River Plate’s match against Defensa y Justicia was abandoned in the Argentina Primera division after a supporter fell to his death from a stand.

The incident occurred in the iconic Monumental Stadium on Saturday while River were hosting the encounter.

The match was goalless when Referee Fernando Rapallini suspended the match in the 14th minute. The game resumed. However, it was stopped again in the 25th minute when Rapallini was told of the fan’s tragic death.

Fan died instantly

River confirmed that the supporter died instantly falling from the upper section of the Sivori Alta stand. While the stand was cordoned off, investigations are underway into the incident.

The Monumental is the largest stadium in South America, with River Plate already carrying out works to increase its capacity.

A statement from River Plate said, “The Football Safety Committee and Club Atletico River Plate regret to inform that, in this afternoon’s match against Defense and Justice, a supporter fell from the Sivori Alta stand and died on the spot.

The medical service immediately arrived at the area of ​​the incident, as did the police and various security agencies.”

“The Sivori Alta grandstand was at 90% of its capacity. At the time of the fall, there was no intervention by third parties. It was also verified that there was no violence in the stands or around it.”

Fan has been identified

The fan was identified as Pablo Marcelo Serrano and the Argentine Football League issued a statement expressing condolences to his family.

Defensa y Justicia also paid tribute to the supporter. The Monumental will be closed for the next 24 hours as the investigation is conducted.

River are set to host Brazilian giants Fluminese in the group stages of the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday evening.

Photo credit: IMAGO / NurPhoto