Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
mls
Comments

After Cristiano Ronaldo’s retirement from Portugal, Hector Herrera dreams of seeing him in MLS with Lionel Messi

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo, Hector Herrera and Lionel Messi.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo, Hector Herrera and Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s farewell from the Portugal national team has opened the door to a wish that, for now, belongs only to the imagination. Houston Dynamo midfielder Hector Herrera, who has spent most of his career in Europe before joining MLS, shared his thoughts on the Portuguese star and said he would love to see him one day competing in the league where Lionel Messi plays.

Herrera, a Mexican international who faced Ronaldo in the UEFA Champions League during his time at Porto and Atletico Madrid, did not hide his admiration for the forward. “Words are not needed to talk about a player with his career. The truth is that it has been a pleasure to face him and to live in his era,” Herrera said during a Houston Dynamo press conference, in a video shared by Deporte Total USA.

That admiration quickly turned into a wish. “I hope he can come compete here, because I think it would be spectacular to have Cristiano here. Especially because Messi is here, and I always think people like this duo that has given us everything throughout their careers,” Herrera continued.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

For now, however, the idea remains only a fantasy. Ronaldo is under contract with Al Nassr until 2027, and everything suggests he has no plans to leave the Middle East, making a move to MLS highly unlikely.

Tweet placeholder

Herrera asks fans to enjoy them, not compare them

The debate between Ronaldo and Messi has divided fans for more than a decade, and with both stars now closing their international chapters, it has only grown louder.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo with Portugal or Lionel Messi with Argentina: Who had the better international career? The numbers tell the story

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo with Portugal or Lionel Messi with Argentina: Who had the better international career? The numbers tell the story

Messi said goodbye to Argentina in October, and Ronaldo has now done the same with Portugal. Herrera, however, wants to step away from that old argument and take a different view of what these two players have meant for soccer.

“As I’ve always said, there’s no need to compare them, you have to enjoy them. They are two spectacular players that we are blessed to live through and face,” the Mexican midfielder said.

Having shared the pitch with both Ronaldo and Messi, Herrera knows firsthand what it means to face them. In his view, players of that stature leave little room for words, and the best way to honor their careers is to simply appreciate what they have done, and what they are still doing, to this day.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Argentina won’t use Lionel Messi’s No.10 jersey in the next window: Can they retire it for official competitions?

Argentina won’t use Lionel Messi’s No.10 jersey in the next window: Can they retire it for official competitions?

With Lionel Messi gone, Argentina’s most iconic number has no owner for now, and head coach Lionel Scaloni has reportedly decided that no one will wear it in the next FIFA window.

Cristiano Ronaldo with Portugal or Lionel Messi with Argentina: Who had the better international career? The numbers tell the story

Cristiano Ronaldo with Portugal or Lionel Messi with Argentina: Who had the better international career? The numbers tell the story

Both became record-breakers, lifted major trophies, and carried the expectations of millions of supporters, but their achievements offer an intriguing comparison when placed side by side.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both bring an end to their legendary international careers, but their simultaneous FIFA break absence is not a first

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both bring an end to their legendary international careers, but their simultaneous FIFA break absence is not a first

Their departures from Portugal and Argentina have arrived in the same era, creating an unusual moment for international soccer, although history shows that the two superstars have experienced a similar absence from the international stage before.

Cristiano Ronaldo joins Lionel Messi in major career announcement just one day before Jorge Jesus announces Portugal’s UEFA Nations League squad

Cristiano Ronaldo joins Lionel Messi in major career announcement just one day before Jorge Jesus announces Portugal’s UEFA Nations League squad

The 41-year-old joins Lionel Messi in becoming the subject of another significant international soccer moment, leaving supporters reflecting on the legacy of two players who defined an era of the game.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo