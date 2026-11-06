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Cristiano Ronaldo retires from Portugal without achieving one major international milestone

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal reacts
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal reacts

Cristiano Ronaldo has brought his legendary international career with Portugal to an end, leaving behind records that may stand for generations. The superstar forward announced his retirement on November 5, 2026, closing a 23-year chapter that included historic trophies, individual achievements and one personal ambition that remained unfinished.

Ronaldo departs as the most-capped player and leading goalscorer in men’s international football, having represented Portugal 234 times and scored 146 goals. However, despite his extraordinary longevity, his final appearance count fell short of a target he had hoped to reach before walking away.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner made his senior debut on August 20, 2003, against Kazakhstan, coming on as a substitute for Luís Figo at just 18 years old. He scored his first international goal less than a year later, against Greece at Euro 2004, where the Selecao eventually finished as runners-up.

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His first major international triumph arrived at Euro 2016 in France. Although Ronaldo suffered a knee injury and had to leave the final early against the host nation, he continued encouraging his teammates from the sidelines as Portugal secured a historic 1-0 victory after extra time.

ronaldo portugal euro 2016

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal holds the Euro 2016 trophy

He later added two UEFA Nations League titles, in 2019 and 2025, completing a trophy collection that helped establish him as one of the most successful players in Portugal’s history. His international career also included six World Cup appearances, with goals at every tournament between 2006 and 2026.

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The records Ronaldo leaves behind

Although the 250-cap target remained out of reach, Ronaldo’s international statistics are extraordinary. His 146 goals and 234 appearances are both men’s world records, while his 46 assists also make him Portugal’s leading provider. Other remarkable achievements include:

  • 14 goals at the European Championship, the competition’s all-time scoring record.
  • 10 international hat-tricks, the most in men’s international football.
  • Goals at six different World Cups, from 2006 to 2026.
  • 11 World Cup goals, making him Portugal’s leading scorer in the tournament.
  • Three major international trophies: Euro 2016 and the Nations League in 2019 and 2025.
ronaldo nations league

Cristiano Ronaldo and team mates of Portugal pose for a photo with the UEFA Nations League trophy

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Ronaldo also became the first European player to reach 100 international goals in 2020 and broke Ali Daei’s long-standing men’s international scoring record in September 2021.

The milestone Ronaldo failed to achieve

Despite collecting virtually every major individual international record, Ronaldo leaves Portugal without reaching 250 appearances for the national team. He finished his career with 234 caps, meaning he fell 16 short of the milestone he had hoped to achieve.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal (WC 2026)

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal (WC 2026)

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The forward’s final appearance came on September 24, 2026, in a 1-0 Nations League victory over Wales. His retirement announcement followed a difficult period involving head coach Jorge Jesus, including a disagreement over his playing time and his departure from the national team camp.

Ronaldo had initially appeared likely to continue representing Portugal after serving a short disciplinary suspension. However, the 41-year-old ultimately decided to end his international career before the November fixtures, leaving his appearance tally permanently at 234.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
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Cristiano Ronaldo’s successor revealed as Jorge Jesus names new Portugal captain, but the coach has one clear rule

The appointment of a new leader marks a major change for the squad, although Jesus has made it clear that his decision follows an established principle rather than personal preference.

Jose Mourinho believes Cristiano Ronaldo’s career is far from over after Portugal national team retirement

Jose Mourinho believes Cristiano Ronaldo’s career is far from over after Portugal national team retirement

José Mourinho, who coached Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid, says the forward’s career is not over despite his Portugal retirement, and that those who know him are aware he still has goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly refused to accept new Portugal role as Jorge Jesus reveals what he would have done if CR7 had delayed retirement decision

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly refused to accept new Portugal role as Jorge Jesus reveals what he would have done if CR7 had delayed retirement decision

While the 41-year-old has officially closed the door on representing his country, Jesus has now explained how he would have approached the situation had Ronaldo chosen to continue his international career.

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves behind two nearly unbreakable records after retiring from Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves behind two nearly unbreakable records after retiring from Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo’s farewell from Portugal leaves behind two numbers that no active player is close to challenging.

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