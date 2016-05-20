If you’re looking for Euro 2016 jerseys to support your country, you’ve come to the right place.

We have official Euro 2016 jerseys for all of the participating countries including Germany, Spain, Italy, France, England, Ireland and others. Any of the jerseys can be delivered to your door, and they’re the same high-quality jerseys that your favorite players will be wearing. They’re not the cheap knock-off Euro 2016 jerseys you find in discount stores.

Be sure to be dressed for the part to support your country!

Euro 2016 jerseys

Albania home jersey

At this summer’s Euros, the Eagles of Albania will make their first appearance at a major tournament. New jersey sponsors Macron have created a jersey that is inspired by the Albanian flag.

Austria home jersey

Austria will play in the European Championship for only the second time in the country’s history. Led by four-time Austrian player of the year David Alaba, Austria easily topped its qualifying group. The new jersey includes an embroidered PUMA logo and sewn on team badge. The jersey is composed of 100% Polyester and has dryCELL designation for moisture-wicking properties that help keep you dry and comfortable

Belgium home jersey

Currently sitting atop the FIFA rankings, a lot is expected of 2014 World Cup quarter finalists Belgium. Loaded with players who are excelling in major European leagues, the Red Devils are a favorite for the European Championship. The jersey is inspired by Belgium’s love of cycling and the great success of the sport. The red jersey has a black block on the chest and yellow stripes down the sides. This jersey also sports a superior performance material with ClimaCool technology and its 100% polyester composition.

Belgium away jersey

With one of the most stylish Euro 2016 jerseys, a lot is expected of 2014 World Cup quarter finalists Belgium. Loaded with players who are excelling in major European leagues, the Red Devils are a favorite for the European Championship. The 2016 Away Jersey is light blue, decorated with the country’s tricolor combination of black,yellow, and red, and has the team logo on the left side of the chest. This jersey also sports a superior performance material with ClimaCool technology and its 100% polyester composition.

Croatia home jersey

The classic checkerboard home kit is updated for 2016. For the Euros, Croatia will wear a jersey inspired by one worn in the 1998 World Cup that also took place in France. Accent color navy is featured around the collar, on the stripes running down the sides, and on the embroidered Nike swoosh. “CROATIA” is screened on the back collar. Sewn on team badge. Dri-FIT technology for moisture protection. 100% Polyester. There’s no mistaking this design from all of the Euro 2016 jerseys.

Czech Republic home jersey

The Czech Republic easily qualified for the country’s sixth straight European Championship and will look to improve on 2012’s quarterfinals finish. This competition jersey includes an embroidered PUMA logo and is engineered with dryCELL technology to wick moisture away in an effort to keep you dry and comfortable. The jersey is composed of 100% polyester.

Czech Republic away jersey

The Czech Republic goes to the 2016 Euros full of confidence after finishing top of their qualifying group. The team will wear a new away jersey in the traditional white, with red and blue accents. This competition jersey includes an embroidered PUMA logo and is engineered with dryCELL technology to wick moisture away in an effort to keep you dry and comfortable. The jersey is composed of 100% polyester.

England home jersey

England’s new home jersey is classic white with contrasting light blue shoulders and sleeves. Embroidered England federation crest is on the chest, and England is knit into the back collar. The jersey has a relaxed fit and is 100% polyester.

England away jersey

The 2016 red away jersey honors the 50th anniversary of England’s 1966 World Cup victory. Red and navy are cross-dyed to create the darker sleeves and shoulders. Navy blue stripes run down the sides. “ENGLAND” is screened on the back collar. There is a sewn on team crest, and embroidered Nike logo. The jersey has a relaxed fit and is 100% polyester.

France home jersey

2016 Euros host France has won the competition twice, once in 2000, and before that in 1984, when they also served as hosts. Les Bleus will take the field in a home jersey in their traditional royal blue with navy highlighting the sleeves and shoulders.

France away jersey

2016 Euros host France has won the competition twice, once in 2000, and before that in 1984, when they also served as hosts. Les Tricolores will combine the red, white and blue on the latest away jersey. The jersey is engineered with DriFit technology, has breathable mesh fabric, and is 100% recycled polyester.

Germany home jersey

adidas reimagines a very popular and very successful design for the 2016 home jersey. Germany has worn the traditional white with black home jersey since the first official national team game in 1908. It has ventilated climacool to help keep you cool and dry, and it is made out of 100% polyester for maximum comfort. The jersey is slim fit.

Germany away jersey

Get two jerseys in one with this unique reversible design from adidas. To be worn for 2016 European competitions, one side of this jersey is dark gray with black hoops and green sleeves. The jersey is engineered with climacool to help keep you cool and dry, is 100% polyester, and fits true to size. This is one of the most unique designs among the Euro 2016 jerseys.

Iceland home jersey

This is the jersey Iceland will wear this summer as they take on the rest of Europe. The design is inspired by Iceland’s flag. Sky blue with red/white stripe that runs through the team badge. The jersey is 100% polyester and provides maximum comfort in warm conditions.

Iceland away jersey

This is the jersey Iceland will wear this summer as they take on the rest of Europe. The design is inspired by Iceland’s flag. Sky blue with red/white stripe that runs through the team badge.

Iceland third jersey

This is the jersey Iceland will wear this summer as they take on the rest of Europe. The design is inspired by Iceland’s flag. Black with red/blue stripe that runs through the team badge. The jersey is 100% polyester and provdes maximim comfort in warm conditions.

Ireland home jersey

The official 16/17 Ireland Home Jersey from Umbro.

Ireland away jersey

The official 16/17 Ireland Away Jersey from Umbro.

Italy home jersey

2012 runners-up, Italy has one European championship, finishing top in 1968. The 2016 home jersey continues the classic blue always worn by the Azzurri. It is engineered with Puma’s DryCell technology for moisture management and is 100% polyester. Not surprisingly, out of all of the Euro 2016 jerseys, the Italy shirt is a classic Azzurri design.

Northern Ireland home jersey

For their first appearance at the European Championship, Northern Ireland will wear a clean design that shows national pride. The jersey combines home color green with blue and white accents. It is engineered with climacool technology to help keep players and fans cool and dry. It is made out of 100% polyester.

Portugal home jersey

Portugal continues with a vivid red body with green accents for the new home jersey. The jersey has special Nike Aeroswift technology in the fabric, side insets and raglan sleeves for increased mobility, and has ll the authentic team details. The authentic fit is more slim then the replica jersey’s.

Portugal away jersey

A new shade of green for the away shirt symbolizes Portugal’s bright future.The jersey has engineered fabric with Nike’s DriFit technology which dries fast, it has raglan sleeves, and is composed of 100% DriFit polyester. The replica has a more relaxed fit then the authentic.

Russia home jersey

Russia qualified outright for the 2016 European Championships, and look to better their 2012 group stage exit. The new home has a large embossed Russian logo on a white background. The jersey has Nike DriFit technology and wicks away moisture helping keep you cool and dry. The 100% polyester jersey provides maximum comfort and moblity. It fits true to size.

Russia away jersey

Russia qualified outright for the 2016 European Championships, and look to better their 2012 group stage exit. The new away has a large embossed Russian logo on a white background. The jersey has Nike DriFit technology and wicks away moisture helping keep you cool and dry. The 100% polyester jersey provides maximum comfort and mobility. It fits true to size.

Slovakia home jersey

Slovakia qualified for its first European Championship since becoming a national team in 1993. Led by captain Martin Skrtel, Slovakia finished comfortably second in its group,with the the most notable win coming over first place finisher Spain. The competition jersey has a sewn on team badge and embroidered PUMA logo. 100% Polyester.

Spain home jersey

Spain is defending back to back champion, owning European Championship trophies from 2008 and 2012. With a hugely successful veteran squad, Spain has won numerous continental titles and a 2010 World Cup. This group is considered one of the best international teams to ever play the game. The jersey has a more relaxed fit then the authentic version, ventilated climacool to keep you cool and dry, and it is 100% polyester. Out of all of the Euro 2016 jerseys, this one is one of the cleanest and boldest designs.

Spain away jersey

Spain is defending back to back champion, owning European Championship trophies from 2008 and 2012. With a hugely successful veteran squad, Spain has won numerous continental titles and a 2010 World Cup. This group is considered one of the best international teams to ever play the game. The jersey has a more relaxed fit then the authentic version, it has ventilated climacool to keep you cool and dry, and it is 100% polyester.

Sweden home jersey

Team captain and top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic will lead Sweden into the play-offs for spot in the 2016 European Championships. The new yellow home jersey has faint hoops on the front.The jersey has a more relaxed fit then an actual jersey, ventilated climacool to keep you cool and dry, and it is 100% polyester.

Sweden away jersey

Team captain and top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic will lead Sweden into the play-offs for a spot in the 2016 European Championships. For the away jersey, adidas introduces a fresh new block design with different shades of gray.

Switzerland home jersey

In 2016, Switzerland will make its third appearance in the European Championships. With a roster full of talented young players, Switzerland looks to get out of the group stage for the first time. The traditional red jersey has a sewn on team badge and embroidered PUMA logo. The jersey has a more relaxed fit then an actual soccer jersey but is still snug, dryCELL technology to keep you cool and dry, and it is 100% polyester.

Switzerland away jersey

Switzerland will debut an exciting new away shirt for the 2016 Euros. Instead of the traditional solid white, La Nati will wear red and white horizontal stripes. The Swiss cross sits in the center of the top band, which is the widest. The stripes become thinner from the chest down to the hem. The jersey has a more relaxed fit then an actual soccer jersey but is still snug, dryCELL technology to keep you cool and dry, and it is 100% polyester

Turkey home jersey

Turkey is seeking to emerge as a major power in European football. The Turkish National Team will feature this new red and black home kit that pays homage to their national pride with a micro-geometric pattern that is modeled after the mosaic nature of Byzantine architecture. The jersey is composed of 100% recycled Dri-Fit polyester and has breathable mesh fabric that delivers optimal ventilation. The jersey is not as tight as authentic jersey’s.

Turkey away jersey

Turkey salutes its heritage with the new away jersey — one of the most innovative of all of the Euro 2016 jerseys. The geometric shapes that cover the shirt are taken from the mosaics found in Byzantine architecture. The jersey is composed of 100% recycled Dri-Fit polyester and has breathable mesh fabric that delivers optimal ventilation. The jersey is not as tight as authentic jersey’s. Starting predominantly white at the top, the design gets darker, finishing in vibrant turquoise at the hem.

Wales home jersey

Wales will make their debut at the European Championship in this classic shirt. Traditional color red combines with white accents. The Welsh team badge sits proudly on the chest. V neck collar. adidas stripes on the shoulders. ClimaCool technology. Polyester. With this being the first major tournament Wales has qualified for since 1958, this will be a collector’s item out of all of the Euro 2016 jerseys.

