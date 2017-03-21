If you’re looking for the Confederations Cup TV schedule on US TV and streaming, you’ve come to the right place.

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup featured several teams in action from around the world in an international tournament, which also acts as a dry run for the FIFA 2018 World Cup that will be hosted in Russia. The teams participating in this year’s tournament are Russia (2018 host country), Germany (2014 World Cup winners), Mexico (2015 CONCACAF Cup winners), Chile (2015 Copa America winners), Portugal (Euro 2016 winners), Australia (2015 AFC Asian Cup winners), Cameroon (2017 Africa Cup of Nations winners) and New Zealand (2016 OFC Cup winners).

For viewers in the United States, the tournament was televised on FOX Sports (English-language) and Telemundo (Spanish-language). Telemundo Deportes’ award-winning team of on-air talent was led by the internationally renowned commentator Andres Cantor, accompanied by Miguel Gurwitz, Ana Jurka, Sammy Sadovnik, Carlos Hermosillo, Copan Alvarez, Manuel Sol, Karim Mendiburu, Rosina Grosso, Leti Coo and Kaziro Aoyama. The team will be joined by special guests from the soccer world.

Note, that all matches were also available via TelemundoDeportes.com, Telemundo Deportes EN VIVO App and via connected TVs.

With FOX Sports, they televised all 16 Confederations Cup matches live from Russia from June 17 to July 2 across its portfolio of networks. FS1 carried 12 matches with two each appearing on the FOX broadcast network and FS2. In addition to live game action, FOX Sports offers daily pre- and postgame studio coverage, plus 10 editions of FIFA CONFEDERATIONS CUP TONIGHT, an hour-long show offering analysis and commentary of the day’s events.

Here’s the Confederations Cup TV schedule (all times Eastern Time):

Last updated: February 19, 2019

