This summer’s biggest men’s competition featuring national teams is the Gold Cup. Featuring the USA, Mexico, Canada, Jamaica and other teams from the region, all games will be shown on US television. As a consequence, FOX Sports have revealed their 2023 Gold Cup TV schedule.

FOX Sports’ plans include preliminary games. The final three entrants in to the tournament will be decided in the preliminary round June 16th-20th in Fort Lauderdale. Six of these games will be shown live on FS2, with the remaining two live on FOX Soccer Plus.



Then, twenty group stage matches will air live on FS1, with three on FS2, and one on FOX. The three FS2 games are on the final group days, airing simultaneously with other games on FS1. The quarterfinals and semis are all on FS1, with the Final on July 16th set for FOX.

2023 Gold Cup TV schedule details

FOX Sports’ coverage of the 2023 Gold Cup is much the same from previous competitions. It’s the same commentator duo of John Strong and Stu Holden. The studio analysts feature Maurice Edu and Alexi Lalas, who are joined by presenter Rob Stone. Similar to the World Cup, Landon Donovan joins the studio team for this Gold Cup.

Outside of Strong-Holden, JP Dellacamera is paired with Cobi Jones, while Keith Costigan commentators alongside Warren Barton.

Jenny Taft is the pitchside reporter.

Watch the Gold Cup on Fubo

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Games are held in 15 venues in 14 cities: Arlington, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Fort Lauderdale, Glendale, Harrison, Houston (NRG Stadium & Shell Energy Stadium), Inglewood, Las Vegas, San Diego, Santa Clara, and St. Louis. The final will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

The Big Three

The USMNT will be looking to defend their title after winning the 2021 Gold Cup. They’ll see two games on FS1 and their group stage finale on the main FOX channel. Rivals Mexico and Canada, the only other nations to have ever won the competition, will also be hopeful for a strong tournament. Every Canada and Mexico game will feature on FS1.

The 2023 tournament sees Qatar return as a guest team. The 2022 World Cup hosts performed well in the 2021 Gold Cup, losing in the semifinals to the USMNT. This edition also sees a relatively rare match hosted outside the United States. BMO Field in Toronto will host Canada’s group game on June 27th.

For the full listings for this year’s tournament, check out our Gold Cup TV schedule page.