The wait is over. The 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup is here, and we have the information and analysis you need to get the most out of the quadrennial tournament.

Here are the links you’ll need to stay updated on the Women’s World Cup, hosted in Canada.

Women’s World Cup Preview

World Soccer Talk writer Jacquelyn Brazzale has dissected and analyzed the 24 teams participating in the competition, and has included insight into strengths and weaknesses, players to watch out for an more. Read her Women’s World Cup preview now.

Women’s World Cup Bracket

No World Cup tournament is complete without a bracket, and our top designer Aram Gyan has created one for you that shows all of the games and includes the groups and TV listings too. Download the Women’s World Cup bracket and pin it on your wall or in your office.

Women’s World Cup Predictions

Ok, so you’ve read our Women’s World Cup preview and you’ve printed the bracket, now it’s time to make your predictions to determine who will win the tournament and who will be the dark horse. Read our expert Women’s World Cup predictions, and post your own. After the tournament has ended, let’s see who gets the predictions correct.

Women’s World Cup App

When you’re on the go, make sure you have the Women’s World Cup Challenge app with you, which includes the schedule, news and a prediction game. When you sign up (for free), be sure to enter the ‘World Soccer Talk’ group to play against fellow soccer fans as well as World Soccer Talk writers. Download the Women’s World Cup app today.

Women’s World Cup TV Schedule

Bookmark the Women’s World Cup TV schedule so you don’t miss a single game.

Women’s World Cup TV latest news

Stay updated on the latest Women’s World Cup news from World Soccer Talk.