Last updated: April 27, 2020

Hulu with Live TV includes more than 60 broadcast and cable channels for a base subscription price starting at $54.99/month.

Channels included: ABC, ABC News Live, CBS, CBSN, FOX, NBC, A&E, Animal Planet, Big Ten Network (BTN), Boomerang, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CBS Sports Network, Cheddar Business, CNBC, CNN, CNN International, Cozi TV, CW, Discovery Channel, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, E!, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN News, ESPN U, ESPN College Extra, ESPN Bases Loaded, ESPN Goal Line, Food Network, Fox Business, Fox News, FS1, FS2, FreeForm, FX, FXM, FXX, FYI, NBC Golf, HGTV, History Channel, HLN, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, MSNBC, MotorTrend, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild, NBCSN, Olympic Channel, Oxygen, Pop, ESPN SEC Network, SyFy Channel, TBS, Turner Classic Movies, Telemundo, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, Tru TV, Universal Kids, USA, Viceland

Some of the movies on Hulu + Live TV: Baywatch, Big Time Adolescence, Get Out, Girls Trip, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Masterminds, Roman J. Israel, Snatched, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Adventure Awaits, The Angry Birds Movie, The Boss, The Boss Baby, The Emoji Movie, The Interview, The Jungle Book, The Visit, Transformers: The Last Knight

Some of the TV shows on Hulu + Live TV: America’s Got Talent, American Horror Story, Atlanta, Breeders, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Dave, Dollface, Family Guy, Fear the Walking Dead, Handmaid’s Tale, High Fidelity, Hillary, Homeland, Last Man Standing, Law & Order: SVU, Legion, Lego Masters, Little Fires Everywhere, Pose, Saturday Night Live, Snowfall, The Good Place, The Masked Singer, The Simpsons, This Is Us

Pricing: $54.99/month. No contract. Cancel anytime. Only available in United States.

Also includes: Unlimited access to entire Hulu streaming library of shows and movies.

Devices supported: Mac & PC, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android phone, Android tablet, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire stick, Roku, Chromecast, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG smart TVs, XBOX 360 and XBOX One.

DVR: Record live TV starting with 50 hours of storage.

Pros: (1) Watch on 2 screens at the same time, (2) Record Live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage, (3) Available add-ons (at extra cost) include HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, Starz, ESPN Deportes and NBC Universo.

Sign-up: Hulu + Live TV for $54.99/month

