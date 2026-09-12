How to watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano in USA: 2026/27 La Liga, Live Stream, TV and Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO: Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano

WHAT: La Liga

WHEN: 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT • Saturday, September 12, 2026

WHERE: Fubo

STREAM: WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Real Madrid enters this Madrid derby with a sense of urgency after suffering their first league defeat of the season against Real Betis. Currently sitting third, Los Blancos cannot afford to lose more ground on early leaders Barcelona and will view this home fixture as a must-win to maintain their title challenge momentum. Fresh off a demanding Champions League victory over Inter Milan, the pressure is on to deliver a commanding performance at the Santiago Bernabéu.

For Rayo Vallecano, the stakes are entirely different but just as high. Occupying 14th place, they finally secured their first win last week and desperately need to build on it to create a buffer from the relegation zone. A trip to face their city rivals is one of the toughest fixtures on the calendar, and snatching any points would be a massive boost for a club navigating internal turmoil and a difficult start to the campaign.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The two clubs enter this derby on contrasting trajectories. Real Madrid, under Jose Mourinho, have shown signs of returning to form after last season’s struggles, with the recent loss to Betis being a notable blip in an otherwise strong start. Their attack has created numerous chances, even if the finishing has been slightly off. In contrast, Rayo Vallecano has been hampered by off-field issues and a winless start to the season until their recent victory, suggesting a fragile confidence.

The tactical battle will likely be a classic clash of possession versus defense. Expect Rayo Vallecano to set up in a compact, deep-lying block, aiming to frustrate Real Madrid’s central progression and deny space to creative players like Jude Bellingham. This will force Real to utilize the full width of the pitch, relying on the individual brilliance of wingers like Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior to break down a stubborn defensive line through one-on-one situations.

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Motivation for both sides is crystal clear. Real Madrid is driven by the necessity of keeping pace in the La Liga title race, where every point is critical, especially at home. For Rayo, survival and stability are the primary goals. A positive result against a giant like Real Madrid would provide a significant psychological lift and valuable points in their fight to stay clear of the bottom three.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, this fixture has been overwhelmingly dominated by Real Madrid. Across 48 top-flight meetings, Los Blancos have secured 34 victories, while Rayo Vallecano has managed just seven wins, with seven matches ending in a draw. This long-standing dominance is particularly pronounced at the Santiago Bernabéu, where Rayo has won only once, back in 1996.

However, recent encounters have been more competitive. While Real Madrid is unbeaten in the last seven meetings, four of those have been draws, indicating Rayo’s ability to frustrate their more powerful neighbors. Last season, Rayo held Real to a 0-0 draw at home before losing a tight 2-1 contest at the Bernabéu, where a late Kylian Mbappé penalty was required to secure the three points for the hosts.

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From a statistical perspective, goals are often a feature. The last five matchups have produced an average of 2.8 goals per game. Notably, four of the last five clashes at the Santiago Bernabéu have seen Real Madrid win with both teams finding the net. This trend suggests that while Real typically controls the outcome, Rayo often manages to breach their defense.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers face selection headaches, though Rayo Vallecano’s problems are far more severe heading into this crucial derby.

Real Madrid continues to manage a consistent list of absentees, with Raul Asencio, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao, and Rodrygo all remaining sidelined. Goalkeeper Andriy Lunin has also been added to the injury list as questionable for the match. Despite these absences, the core of the squad remains fit and ready after their midweek European fixture.

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Rayo Vallecano arrives at the Bernabéu with a depleted squad. Key players Jorge de Frutos and Fran Perez are both suspended following red cards in their last match. They join a significant injury list that includes Batalla, Luiz Felipe, and Vertrouwd, while Marash Kumbulla and Isi Palazon are also doubtful. These absences will force manager Beñat San José into significant tactical adjustments.

Real Madrid Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Courtois; Dumfries, Rüdiger, Huijsen, Cucurella; Silva, Camavinga; Güler, Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior; Mbappé

This lineup allows Real Madrid to deploy its immense attacking talent. Jude Bellingham will operate in the number 10 role, acting as the creative hub behind Kylian Mbappé. The width and pace provided by Vinícius Júnior and Arda Güler will be crucial to stretching Rayo’s compact defense and creating scoring opportunities.

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Rayo Vallecano Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Cárdenas; Rațiu, Lejeune, Ciss, Pedrosa; Valentín, Bouaré; Díaz, López, García; Camello

Forced by suspensions and injuries, this formation focuses on defensive solidity. The midfield duo of Óscar Valentín and Pathé Ciss will be tasked with shielding the back four and disrupting Real’s rhythm. Up front, Sergio Camello will lead the line, hoping to capitalize on any counter-attacking chances.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano match in the USA on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs, ensuring you can catch the action wherever you are.

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In addition to this La Liga clash, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top European soccer leagues and competitions. You can stream games from Premier League, Bundesliga, and watch major tournaments like the Champions League.

A subscription to Fubo is available for $14.99 per month, offering a comprehensive package for soccer fans. This plan includes live matches, on-demand replays, and expert analysis.

Beyond the world of soccer, the streaming service also provides a rich library of other content. Subscribers can enjoy a wide selection of movies, popular TV series, and live broadcasts of other sports, making it an all-in-one entertainment solution.

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SEE MORE: For a complete schedule of games, visit our La Liga TV schedule page.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.