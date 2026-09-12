Why is Arda Guler not starting for Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano in 2026-27 LaLiga season?

Arda Guler will begin Real Madrid‘s LaLiga clash with Rayo Vallecano from the bench, with the confirmed lineup showing the Turkish playmaker left out of the starting XI at the Santiago Bernabeu. The decision comes down to Jose Mourinho, who opted for a different look going forward despite having Guler fully available for selection.

There is no fitness concern behind the call. Guler is healthy and eligible to play, but Mourinho chose to go with Yan Diomande alongside Vinicius Jr. and Jude Bellingham in the attacking line behind Kylian Mbappe, leaving the 21-year-old to watch the opening exchanges from the sideline as a rotation option.

Mourinho’s decision to leave the Turkish international out of the XI is somewhat eye-catching given that Guler had been a regular starter for Real Madrid. He also missed the club’s previous Champions League match against Inter Milan due to a one-match suspension, which had fueled speculation that he could return to the starting lineup against Rayo Vallecano.

The situation is different for Bernardo Silva, who was also absent from the Champions League opener through suspension but will start at the Santiago Bernabeu. In Guler’s place, the Portuguese manager instead handed Diomande his first start for Real Madrid, in what will be his fifth appearance for the club.

Tweet placeholder

Real Madrid confirmed lineup

Mourinho will also have Marc Cucurella, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga available among the substitutes, while Rodrygo and Eder Militao remain out through injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also How to watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano in USA: 2026/27 La Liga, Live Stream, TV and Preview

Rodrygo is not expected back until early 2027, while Militao’s return is reportedly close, with the defender hoping to be available for the Atletico Madrid clash on September 20.

Real Madrid confirmed starting XI to face Rayo Vallecano: Thibaut Courtois; Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate, Antonio Rudiger, Alvaro Carreras; Bernardo Silva, Federico Valverde; Yan Diomande, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr.; Kylian Mbappe.