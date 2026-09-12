Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Why is Arda Guler not starting for Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano in 2026-27 LaLiga season?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Arda Guler of Real Madrid.
© Getty ImagesArda Guler of Real Madrid.

Arda Guler will begin Real Madrid‘s LaLiga clash with Rayo Vallecano from the bench, with the confirmed lineup showing the Turkish playmaker left out of the starting XI at the Santiago Bernabeu. The decision comes down to Jose Mourinho, who opted for a different look going forward despite having Guler fully available for selection.

There is no fitness concern behind the call. Guler is healthy and eligible to play, but Mourinho chose to go with Yan Diomande alongside Vinicius Jr. and Jude Bellingham in the attacking line behind Kylian Mbappe, leaving the 21-year-old to watch the opening exchanges from the sideline as a rotation option.

Mourinho’s decision to leave the Turkish international out of the XI is somewhat eye-catching given that Guler had been a regular starter for Real Madrid. He also missed the club’s previous Champions League match against Inter Milan due to a one-match suspension, which had fueled speculation that he could return to the starting lineup against Rayo Vallecano.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

The situation is different for Bernardo Silva, who was also absent from the Champions League opener through suspension but will start at the Santiago Bernabeu. In Guler’s place, the Portuguese manager instead handed Diomande his first start for Real Madrid, in what will be his fifth appearance for the club.

Tweet placeholder

Real Madrid confirmed lineup

Mourinho will also have Marc Cucurella, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga available among the substitutes, while Rodrygo and Eder Militao remain out through injury.

Advertisement
How to watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano in USA: 2026/27 La Liga, Live Stream, TV and Preview

see also

How to watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano in USA: 2026/27 La Liga, Live Stream, TV and Preview

Rodrygo is not expected back until early 2027, while Militao’s return is reportedly close, with the defender hoping to be available for the Atletico Madrid clash on September 20.

Real Madrid confirmed starting XI to face Rayo Vallecano: Thibaut Courtois; Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate, Antonio Rudiger, Alvaro Carreras; Bernardo Silva, Federico Valverde; Yan Diomande, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr.; Kylian Mbappe.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano in USA: 2026/27 La Liga, Live Stream, TV and Preview

How to watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano in USA: 2026/27 La Liga, Live Stream, TV and Preview

The 2026–27 LaLiga season returns to action with a duel between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, and here is all the information you need to watch this game live in the United States.

How to watch Valencia vs Barcelona in USA: 2026/27 La Liga, Live Stream, TV and Preview

How to watch Valencia vs Barcelona in USA: 2026/27 La Liga, Live Stream, TV and Preview

Barcelona visit Valencia at Mestalla for Matchday 4 in the 2026-27 LaLiga season, and here are all the details on how to watch this game live in the United States.

Why is Julian Alvarez not starting today for Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club in 2026-27 LaLiga season?

Why is Julian Alvarez not starting today for Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club in 2026-27 LaLiga season?

Julian Alvarez has returned to Atletico Madrid's squad for Saturday's LaLiga trip to face Athletic Club at San Mames, but head coach Diego Simeone has ruled him out of the starting lineup, opting instead to bring him off the bench. The Argentine forward missed the previous match against Sevilla due to an illness that kept […]

How to watch Real Betis vs Real Madrid in USA: 2026/27 La Liga, Live Stream, TV and Preview

How to watch Real Betis vs Real Madrid in USA: 2026/27 La Liga, Live Stream, TV and Preview

Real Madrid visit Real Betis in Matchday 4 of the 2026-27 LaLiga season, and here is all the information you need to know to watch this game live in the United States.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo