In the Uruguay preview for this summer’s Copa America Centenario tournament, we’ve got their schedule of upcoming games, the team’s roster, prediction of how far Uruguay will advance in the competition and more.

Uruguay preview

Manager: Oscar Tabarez

Captain: Luis Suarez

Uruguay preview: Squad:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Martín Campaña (Independiente, ARG), Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray, TUR), Martín Silva (Vasco da Gama, BRA)

DEFENDERS (6): Jorge Fucile (Nacional, URU), Jose Giménez (Atlético Madrid, ESP), Diego Godín, (Atlético Madrid, ESP), Maximiliano Pereira (Porto, POR), Gastón Silva (Torino, ITA), Mauricio Victorino (Nacional, URU)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Egidio Arévalo Rios (Atlas, MEX), Matías Corujo (Universidad de Chile, CHI), Álvaro González (Atlas, MEX), Alvaro Pereira (Getafe, ESP), Gastón Ramírez (Middlesbrough, ENG), Diego Laxalt (Genoa, ITA), Carlos Sánchez (Monterrey, MEX), Matías Vecino (Fiorentina, ITA)

FORWARDS (6): Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-German, FRA), Abel Hernández (Hull City, ENG), Nicolás Lodeiro (Boca Juniors, ARG), Diego Rolán (Bordeaux, FRA), Cristhian Stuani (Middlesbrough, ENG), Luis Suárez (Barcelona, ESP)

Uruguay preview: Overview:

When it comes to the Copa America, if there’s one team opponents don’t look forward to facing it’s Uruguay. And La Celeste are looking primed to reclaim the title they won so memorably in 2011.

Last summer’s edition wasn’t one to remember for Tabarez’s troops. Not only were they unable to call upon star forward Luis Suarez following his misdemeanors at the World Cup in 2014, they lost their composure at key points in the heat of battle; Edinson Cavani’s red card in the defeat to Chile summed up a poor tournament.

Things are looking up as they gear up for the Centenario in the United States, though. Suarez is back and in exceptional form, Cavani has enjoyed another prosperous term with Paris Saint-Germain, while the defensive pairing of Diego Godin and Jose Maria Gimenez—both of Atletico Madrid—is arguably the finest anywhere in world football.

Results have also been positive. Boosted by the return of Suarez, they fought back from two goals down to draw against Brazil at the Maracana. Additionally, they’ve also secured emphatic 3-0 wins over both Chile and Colombia at home in World Cup qualifying.

Indeed, while a lot of the South American giants seem to be in a spell of transition, Uruguay are building momentum on the cusp of the Copa. Suarez’s return has been a huge boost to everyone in the set-up, while their potential passage through to the final looks a lot easier than most of the elite names involved.

Uruguay have had the same frailties for a while now; lacking a dominant central midfield and cover in the full-back positions are both perennial issues. But they’re nasty when needed, supremely organised by Tabarez and have firepower to match any side in the tournament; they’ll be very difficult to beat in the United States.

Uruguay preview: Group Fixtures:

Sunday, June 5

Mexico vs. Uruguay, Glendale, AZ, 8pm ET; FOX Sports 1, Univision, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (free trial)

Thursday, June 9

Uruguay vs. Venezuela, Philadelphia, PA, 7:30pm ET; FOX Sports 1, UniMas, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (free trial)

Monday, June 13

Uruguay vs. Jamaica, Santa Clara, CA, 10 pm ET; FOX Sports 1, UniMas, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (free trial)

Uruguay preview: Key Player:

Luis Suarez – In a tournament set to feature Lionel Messi, it’s peculiar to be referring to another individual as the star attraction. But on the back of an extraordinary season for Barcelona, the Argentine’s team-mate Suarez is arguably the world’s best player heading into this one.

With Messi and Neymar toiling slightly in the latter stages of a long season, Suarez’s form has breathed life back into the Catalans, keeping them ahead in La Liga’s title race. At the time of writing he’s bagged 11 in his last four games and an incredible 56 goals in all competitions this season.

And like he does at Barca, Suarez sets the tone for the way in which Uruguay play. The 29-year-old epitomises the garra charrua spirit of the Celeste and having been named skipper upon returning to the set-up, it’s clear Tabarez feels the former Liverpool man is ready to take on more responsibility.

Uruguay preview: Verdict:

Runners-Up – Uruguay will go very close. Suarez returns to a camp which is already in excellent shape, scoring goals and defending well. If he can sprinkle his stardust as effectively as he’s done for Barcelona this term, they’re potential winners. Argentina will be an extremely testing foe, though.

