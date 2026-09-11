Christian Pulisic gets brutal reality check from Ruben Amorim, but ‘unhappy’ Milan star has one thing to look forward to

Christian Pulisic has endured a remarkably frustrating beginning to the 2026-27 season, with Ruben Amorim leaving the Milan star waiting for his first competitive appearance. The USMNT forward has watched all three Serie A matches from the bench, creating plenty of questions about his role after previously establishing himself as one of the club’s most important attacking players.

Pulisic has been back in training for several weeks after recovering from his World Cup injury, yet his return has been slower than expected. Now, with Milan preparing to face Lazio, Amorim has finally provided clarity on what comes next for the American.

The American forward’s problems began during the 2026 World Cup, where he managed only 224 minutes as injuries limited his involvement with the United States. Reports indicated that he suffered a bone bruise and microfracture around the tibia and fibula in his right leg, while previous injury problems also continued to cause discomfort.

After returning to Rossoneri training in August, Pulisic appeared close to making his comeback. However, a knock during his first training session back forced another interruption, adding to the caution surrounding his return.

Christian Pulisic in Milan training

That has left the 27-year-old without a single competitive minute for the San Siro outfit this season. He was included in the squad for all three Serie A matches but remained an unused substitute each time, including the 1-1 draw against Juventus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amorim sends Pulisic harsh warning

The biggest issue for Pulisic is that his reputation alone will not guarantee him a starting place under Amorim. The Milan coach has made it clear that he will reward players who are performing well, even if that means keeping an established star on the bench. “Christian Pulisic is not happy because he didn’t play so far,” he said. “But I like him a lot as a player, remember he was injured this summer.”

Amorim then made his philosophy unmistakable. “I will never pick my starting lineup based on big names. These are my principles and won’t change.” That is the reality Pulisic now faces at Milan. The coach is refusing to disrupt a winning formula simply to accommodate a high-profile player, particularly while 19-year-old Alphadjo Cisse has taken his opportunity and impressed.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cisse has scored twice in Milan’s opening three league games, giving Amorim a compelling reason to continue trusting the teenager. Pulisic’s absence has therefore coincided with the emergence of a young player who has quickly established himself in the attacking midfield role. Amorim acknowledged that situation rather directly.

“I won’t remove anyone who’s doing well just to name a player. This is my way of managing the group, and I’ll die with these principles.” For Pulisic, that means his route back into the starting lineup must be earned through performances rather than reputation. The positive side is that Amorim has repeatedly stressed that he considers Pulisic an important player for the team.

Pulisic finally has something to look forward to

The good news for Pulisic is that his wait is finally coming to an end. Amorim confirmed ahead of Saturday’s trip to Lazio that the American will receive minutes at the Stadio Olimpico, although the coach has deliberately kept the starting lineup under wraps. “You’ll see him tomorrow [Saturday]. I don’t know if he’ll start or play during the game. I think he’ll play a few minutes,” the Portuguese said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That frustration could actually work in Pulisic’s favor. Amorim sees his disappointment as evidence of the competitive mentality he wants from his players, provided the winger channels that emotion into his performances once he gets onto the pitch.

Amorim also offered Pulisic a much broader reason to remain patient. Milan’s schedule is about to become significantly more demanding, particularly after the international break, when the club will face a period containing multiple matches every week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“After the break, we’ll have eight weeks with three games per week. I think they are going to be tired of playing, so there’ll be time for everyone,” Amorim said. He added that Pulisic is “very important” and will play a lot of games, suggesting that the current lack of minutes is more about managing his recovery and rewarding current form than pushing him out of the project.