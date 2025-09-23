Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
COPPA ITALIA
Comments

Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for AC Milan vs Lecce in the Coppa Italia second round?

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan.
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan.

This Tuesday, AC Milan will look to take another step forward in their quest for the Coppa Italia title. They host Lecce at San Siro in a second-round matchup, but Christian Pulisic will not be part of the starting eleven.

Head coach Massimiliano Allegri has partially rotated the squad compared to the one that typically features in Serie A, aiming to rest key players and avoid excessive fatigue. That’s why Pulisic — along with Luka Modric — will start the match on the bench.

The USMNT star was instrumental in the Rossoneri’s 3–0 win over Udinese this past Saturday, scoring two goals and assisting Youssouf Fofana. Considering that Christian played 63 minutes in that match — and with only three days having passed since — the coach opted to give him a rest.

Pulisic’s spot in the attack will be filled by Christopher Nkunku, who is making his first start since arriving from Chelsea this summer. The French forward will be joined up front by Santiago Gimenez.

Tweet placeholder

Milan’s lineup vs Lecce

Despite the rotation, several key Milan players will be part of Tuesday’s starting XI, including Adrien Rabiot, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Santiago Gimenez. Allegri’s lineup will be: Mike Maignan; Strahinja Pavlovic, Koni De Winter, Fikayo Tomori; Davide Bartesaghi, Adrien Rabiot, Samuele Ricci, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Alexis Saelemaekers; Christopher Nkunku, Santiago Gimenez.

Advertisement

On the bench will be Pietro Terracciano, Lorenzo Torriani, Pervis Estupinan, Matteo Gabbia, David Odogu, Youssouf Fofana, Luka Modric, Christian Pulisic, Zachary Athekame, and Cheveyo Balentien.

* Developing story

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Luka Modric, Christian Pulisic, and Santiago Gimenez brace for Massimiliano Allegri’s absence in Coppa Italia: The bizarre reason why Milan boss will miss Lecce clash

Luka Modric, Christian Pulisic, and Santiago Gimenez brace for Massimiliano Allegri’s absence in Coppa Italia: The bizarre reason why Milan boss will miss Lecce clash

Luka Modric, Christian Pulisic, and Santiago Gimenez will all be central to Milan’s ambitions in the Coppa Italia, but the Rossoneri will take the field without their head coach, Massimiliano Allegri, on the touchline.

Who starts for Milan vs. Lecce? Christian Pulisic, Santiago Gimenez, and Luka Modric in Coppa Italia spotlight

Who starts for Milan vs. Lecce? Christian Pulisic, Santiago Gimenez, and Luka Modric in Coppa Italia spotlight

As Milan prepares to face Lecce in the Round of 32, the focus has fallen on three of the biggest names in the squad: Christian Pulisic, Santiago Gimenez, and Luka Modric.

Christian Pulisic’s brilliance lights up Europe: USMNT star reaches rare Serie A milestone in Milan win vs. Udinese

Christian Pulisic’s brilliance lights up Europe: USMNT star reaches rare Serie A milestone in Milan win vs. Udinese

Christian Pulisic’s recent performance did not just carry Milan to victory; it added a new milestone to his ever-growing reputation in Italy.

FIFA to test radical VAR change at the U-20 World Cup in Chile

FIFA to test radical VAR change at the U-20 World Cup in Chile

The FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile will debut Football Video Support (FVS), a simplified and lower-cost alternative to VAR.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo